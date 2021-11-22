FAIRMONT — Some of the state's best senior soccer stars came together for a showcase of their talent at East-West Stadium Sunday, as the North-South All-Star games pitted the top senior men and women against one another.

Divided along geographical lines, the South took the girls game 4-0, while the North took the boys game 4-3. The coaches whose teams made it to the state semifinals comprised the coaching staffs for both teams, which included East Fairmont's Eric Wright for the North girls team, and Fairmont State's Darrin Paul for the North boys team.

For the girls All-Star game — which included East Fairmont's Makayla Comas and Fairmont Senior's Rebecca Cox — South sustained possession for long stretches throughout, with Parkersburg's Samara Nunn and Point Pleasant's Kady Hughes providing plenty of pressure. Nunn opened the day's scoring with a strike from the left wing.

"Our goal for this game was for everybody to have fun," George Washington head coach Ali Sadeghian, one of South's coaches, said. "This is the last time these girls are going to play in their high school life, and so I just told them to go have fun.

"This is a simple game, and as long as we keep the fundamentals — pass the ball, move, communicate — these girls are players. They have a good reason to be playing here, because they're star players."

Williamstown's Emma Berman scored South's second goal of the game off an assist by Williamstown's Ella McMullen. McMullen put South into favorable positions throughout the game with her passing.

Huntington's Claire Burberry found the back of the net off a corner kick and Kady Hughes scored a goal of persistence; her first shot was deflected by Rebecca Cox, but Hughes quickly followed up and punched the ball in. Cox had two saves and fellow keeper Emma Kyle had one save Sunday.

"Everybody did a great job. I told them all the same thing, there are college coaches that are going to come here to look at you guys, so do the fundamentals," Sadeghian said. "That's what those guys are looking for. They're looking for kids who are fundamentally sound. That's all you've got to do. Demonstrate you're capable of playing within a system and they all did good."

The boy's game was a bit closer, although it took a comeback effort from South to make it so. North led 4-0 at one point in the game thanks to great play during corner kicks from Liberty (Harrison)'s Hayden Dodd and Washington's William Morgan, who both registered header goals off corners.

North aggressively pushed the ball forward throughout the day, and ball-handling and passing from players like Philip Barbour's Grant Dadisman and Morgantown's Caden Carpenter were catalysts of that play style. Dadisman assisted on a second Hayden Dodd goal, placing a bomb of a pass right in front of Dodd, who chipped it in over a charging keeper.

"We just tried to play simple. The coaching staff, we just tried to play a little more of an attacking, pressure-type game," Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. "It's an All-Star game. Play some long balls, try to get forward, get lots of opportunities. We have a lot of great players, a lot of talent out here. Get those guys in space, give them a chance to do some creative things with the ball, that was our goal."

Musselman's Jacob Sturba scored with two minutes to go in the second quarter — Sunday's games were played in four 20-minute quarters instead of the usual halves — and Notre Dame's Wade Britton came up with a big save for North on a penalty kick to deny South their first goal of the contest.

Cabell Midland's Jaden Fleshman managed a goal to put South on the board right before halftime, and South continued to climb back into it throughout the second half. George Washington's Nick Ihnat and Woodrow Wilson's Carson Eckley scored in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, and after a frantic last few minutes, North was able to hold on for the win.

"The big things for these guys — enjoy the moment, you guys have earned it, to be in this All-Star game," Paul, who has coached in three straight All-Star games, said. "Then also, have some pride. North has been fortunate enough to win the last two of these and so we wanted to get a good opportunity to keep it going, and we did that."

The game functioned as a fitting sendoff for players who had excelled in their respective programs, as well as another chance for college coaches and staffs to check them out.

The location of the game has moved around since a group of coaches brought back the game some 15 years ago, including locations in Beckley and Buckhannon.

"Fairmont did a great job hosting this year [...]," Sadeghian said. "This is a good central location, everyone has about equal travel distance."

