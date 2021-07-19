MORGANTOWN — This week, educators from the Mountain State and neighboring counties head to West Virginia University where they will learn how to empower today's youth about modern finance.
Mathematics, civics and business educators will be immersed in the 19th annual Finance University where they will learn how to teach young people how to navigatie an increasingly complex economic landscape.
“Finance University is meant to be a framework to address the realities of today’s shifting economy. It is our goal that teachers are able to take away not only a greater knowledge of financial literacy, but resources for their classrooms as well,” said Amy Pridemore, director of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics' Center for Financial Literacy.
“West Virginia educators have been through so many challenges this year. I am so grateful we are able to provide Finance University to these teachers when they do so much for our children and our state.
Although she has completed Finance University in prior years, Webster County High business and personal finance teacher Donett Holcomb will hit the books again this year for a refresher course.
In her classes, she uses curricula shared through Finance U, such as FoolProof Foundation’s instructional videos featuring teenagers.
“A lot of kids just do not know about important financial things, like checking and savings accounts and loans and their credit score. Now I have kids come up to me after school and say proudly, ‘I opened up a checking account,’” Holcomb said.
Finance University allows time for teachers to collaborate and unwind, such as an afternoon on the Adventure West Virginia ropes course, which was not available last year when the conference was held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.
Holcomb said she looks forward to seeing friends she’s made from years past.
“I like to be there and be around people. We share information, saying ‘Oh, did you know you can do it this way? I do this and this,’ and that just makes it better,” Holcomb said.
This year's course topics include financial planning for Gen Z, insurance and risk management, student loan forgiveness, healthy consumer skepticism, home mortgages and a new addition: an overview of Bitcoin and other financial tech trends. The presenters hail from West Virginia and federal agencies, including the FDIC, regional banks, national nonprofit financial literacy organizations, financial advisory firms and higher education, including WVU.
Finance University is recognized as a best practice for teacher trainings by the U.S. Financial Literacy Education Commission. Attendees receive three hours of professional development credit, and their participation satisfies the West Virginia Department of Education’s requirements to attain the Personal Finance Education Specialist advanced credential.
The broader goal of Finance University is to give back to the Mountain State, according to Naomi Boyd, associate dean for innovation, outreach and engagement and the Fred T. Tattersall chair of finance at the Chambers College.
“For 19 years, Finance University has afforded us the opportunity to provide teachers with financial education and resources to empower the next generations of West Virginians. This program has changed the lives of so many educators and children and truly speaks to our land grant mission and desire to improve the health, well-being and economic prosperity for the state,” Boyd said.
