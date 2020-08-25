PLEASANT VALLEY — With each West Virginia school system having slightly different plans for school re-entry Sept. 8, employees and staff members are being pulled in different directions.
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said there have been some staff members ask about bringing their children to work with them, because they have nowhere else to go during the regular work day.
"We have the issue of some employees saying that they don't have any other childcare," Farley said at Monday's meeting of the Marion County Board of Education held at East Fairmont High. "Are we going to allow it or not, and if we do, what are the parameters."
According to Farley, this issue has been brought up to several principals throughout the school system. He told board members they should come up with a plan for handling this problem, because there are many facets to it that need to be organized.
"I would like to have discussion about children coming to work," Farley said. "We've had several discussions with different groups and there's a large variety of reasons where people say what pros and cons are about it."
Farley said there are issues in confidentiality, liability for injury, factors which could contribute to a toxic work environment and the health and safety of the other staff members who could come in contact with children in the workplace. However, if the board members worked with members of the school system's central office, they could lay out what would be allowed for school employees.
Farley gave some examples of parameters that may be enforced on staff who need to bring their kids to work.
"They wouldn't be able to leave them unattended at any time," Farley said. "If it's a teacher, then you have that student in the classroom. If it is service personnel, how can that custodian take the child with them to mow the grass."
Board Member James Saunders characterized the situation as difficult saying he understands there are employees who can't leave their kids alone at home, but there are concerns over the potential dangers and problems in bringing them to school.
"I'm torn on it, I really am," Saunders said. "I know we're asking all our employees to go the extra mile, the extra mile, the extra mile. On the other side I see Mr. Farley's thinking with the liability."
Board Member Richard Pellegrin suggested board members hold a work session to plot this out prior to Sept. 8, so they can have an open discussion with school employees who are also parents and have voiced concerns about the issue with their principal.
"There's too many variables," Pellegrin said. "So I'm in favor of having a work session to hash it out and see what we can come up with."
Board President Mary Jo Thomas said the board will likely schedule a regular meeting to take place next Monday because there are still many details of the school system's re-entry plan that need to be worked out. Many of these facets of the re-entry involve concerns raised by parents of children in the county schools, so the board wants to ensure them they have thought everything out.
"Some of the parents feel very strongly about a five-day week and others not at all," Thomas said. "We have a lot of personnel asking for leaves of absence, so it's a juggling game... We're trying to do the very best that we can."
Also at the meeting, TJ Bean, director of the East Fairmont High School Busy Bee Band, spoke against the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission's decision to not allow marching bands to perform at football games, which have been allowed by the same organization. He said his band has been following safety measures in order to be able to practice this summer, and he believes it is safer than football the organization is allowing.
"If it's safe enough for football, it's safe enough for band, it's safe enough for cheerleading," Bean said. "I believe we're letting the most unsafe sport be on the field, but for some reason we're going to eliminate band."
