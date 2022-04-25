FAIRMONT — Eight area residents are now among a group of artists who have earned a reputation for supporting and promoting their field.
The Fairmont Arts and Humanities Commission presented its annual awards to outstanding individuals in the area for their work in the arts. The number honored varies from year to year, but Sunday eight more artists were added to the list of honorees.
"Since [1984], about 270 folks have received these awards, so it's a long tradition," Commission President Jack Hussey said. "We are grateful that the city council continues to have respect, admiration, and an understanding of the importance of the arts, the lifeblood of the community."
The eight honorees hailed from a range of disciplines and age groups. The tradition is to honor four community members, a Fairmont State University student, and three students, one from each of the county's high schools.
The first artist to be honored was Joel Dugan, chair of Fairmont State’s Department of Architecture Art & Design. Dugan is locally famous for his murals, and he is responsible for the mural in Palatine Park, as well as the piece honoring the Feast of the Seven Fishes in downtown Fairmont.
Dugan was unable to attend Sunday's ceremony but was congratulated by the commission for recently being selected to create a mural in Mingo County, West Virginia honoring the mine wars.
Second to be honored was Jeremy Batten, a local musician, producer and audio engineer who boasts a lengthy portfolio of partnership and musical work, ranging from writing and performing his own music to touring with other musicians as a producer. He's also proficient in playing several instruments.
Batten performed a cover of Willie Nelson's song, "On the Road Again," which Batten reharmonized for a more somber feeling after he struggled to cope with the pandemic and the issues it brought to the scene of live music.
"I think the last three years have proven how much we need the arts and how we use the arts to get through some troubling times," Batten said. "Hopefully, if we all be careful, we can really get back into having live performances and live music."
After Batten was a Marion County artist and potter, Carol Grimes. She was awarded for her work in not only creating and selling her work but sharing her skills with others. Until last year, Grimes was the main teacher at the Joe 'n' Throw Co-op pottery classes.
While she's stepped away from that medium, she's still working at her craft and is creating a series of pieces honoring staples of Fairmont's food culture. She finished a set of Christmas ornaments in the shape of Country Club Bakery pepperoni rolls and she's working on another set in honor of Yann's Hot Dogs.
"I didn't know how much I would really appreciate this award, but it means a lot," Grimes said. "There are a lot of people I have to thank that helped me get here. It takes a village and I have a wonderful village."
Also receiving the community award were David and Particia Rowand, who were honored for their work in the field of local genealogy. David is president of the Marion County Genealogy Club and he and his wife Patricia have been members of the club for over 40 years.
Together the two of them have worked to grow the club to a membership of over 200 and have created a Facebook group with over 800 members.
Working out of the Marion County Library in Fairmont, their club has worked to record the genealogical history of the county and its residents.
"We can't express how surprised we were to see our names on the list to be presented this award," Patricia Rowand said. "Dave and I just want to thank everyone for the honor of being a recipient."
Rebekah Ramsey was presented the Marian Satterfield Award for her work as a voice education student at Fairmont State.
Ramsey performed "I Love All Graceful Things," a classical song composed by Eric Thiman as a showcase of her work and talents.
The three high school students honored were Vincent Fluharty, band leader for Fairmont Senior High; Sunni Bartlet, award-winning performer for North Marion High; and Emma Martin, a music and choir student at East Fairmont High.
Sunni performed two monologues, one from "Tales from the Arabian Mice," by Will Averill and the other from "Henry VI," by William Shakespeare. Vincent performed a jazz arrangement of "It's a Wonderful World" on tenor saxophone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.