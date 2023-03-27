FAIRMONT — Friends and family gathered Saturday at the Knights of Columbus to help Julia Cinalli celebrate her 100th birthday.
Cinalli was born on March 21, 1923 in Fairmont, where she has lived her whole life. She is a hard-worker and spent over 50 years working in the community. Her work at Fairmont Onized Federal Credit Union, which served the employees of Owens-Illinois Glass Company and is now Fairmont Credit Union, and the Knights of Columbus Council 942 are part of her legacy.
She served as a credit union board member and as kitchen manager. Cinalli also worked at The Frances Shoppe in downtown Fairmont and made her own clothes.
"I just had a lot of good, wonderful friends. That's what you need in life – friends," Cinalli said.
Cinalli said she loves spending time with her family and eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is the second youngest of six siblings. When she was 10, her mom died from pneumonia, but she was very close with her extended family. She said her dad, siblings, aunts and grandparents helped teach her to cook.
"I just had a good life. I had a hard life, nothing was easy, but that's how you learn and that's how you survive. Nothings given to you — you don't learn by that, you learn by experience," Cinalli said.
Cinalli has two sons and one daughter. Her son and middle child, James Cinalli, and his wife, Cherie Cinalli, said they'd been planning her birthday party for over a year. Both agreed that she's quick to celebrate.
"She's a leader. She's a very good cook. Very, very independent," Cherie Cinalli said.
"Excellent listener," James Cinalli added. "She's one heck of a seamstress. She loved playing poker here."
"She is really sharp," Cherie Cinalli said.
They knew they wanted to hold the two-day event at the Knights of Columbus because of her affiliation and the impact she had as kitchen manager. Cherie and James Cinalli said Julia Cinalli was an excellent kitchen manager because of her ability to prepare food and plan for so many events — sometimes four a week.
Both agree she has a dedicated work ethic and was able to budget well. Guests came to enjoy her chicken and meatballs in sauce, which became staples at the Knights of Columbus.
"I feel she was the biggest contributor of making this place what it is today. Her fixing the meals brought money in to help build this place," Cherie Cinalli said and James Cinalli agreed.
Knights of Columbus Board President, Catering Manager and Faith Navigator John Kimbrew said Cinalli's work at the Knights of Columbus is the reason they were able to build the facility they have today. Kimbrew said being a part of the Knights comes with a sense of camaraderie and friendship and all of the members know the impact Cinalli had on the organization.
Since Cinalli retired, the club has not been the same. He mentioned her ability to work well with everyone.
"You did your job or she didn't need you, in a kind way. She treated those who worked with her good. ... We know what she did for the club," Kimbrew said.
Cinalli said she loved to work at the Knights of Columbus. Everyone worked hard, but they had fun together too. Guests at her party shared stories of her amazing card playing abilities and perfectionist attitude.
"We enjoyed working together. They couldn't wait to come to work; they loved coming to work. We enjoyed it and we had fun working together. They were my wonderful, best friends," Cinalli said.
Cinalli said she never drank or smoked, but isn't sure if that's why she's lived so long. Many people at her party credited her "good genes." Cinalli said the best advice she can give to anyone is to be kind and not lie.
