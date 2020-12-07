FAIRMONT — The message of TLC Ministries' service on Sunday was about being a bridge that connects people with the things they need.
The members of the church carried out that lesson by collecting hundreds of cold weather items over the last several months, and delivered them to Veterans Square in Downtown Fairmont to distribute to people in need.
"The Bible says 'If you give to the least of these, you give unto me,'" said Sabrina Haught, pastor of TLC Ministries. "The message today was about being a bridge, and we are a bridge for them. We are servants of God and we want to serve them."
This marks the third year the church has held the coat drive and giveaway. She said church members spread the word to other churches and aid organizations about collecting winter apparel to give to others, which helped to being in about 100 coats this year, as about as many blankets and hats.
"We collect from our people and other churches have given us items as well," Haught said. "We work with World Vision, they bring us socks and things like that, and then other churches come with blankets and we all give some coats and boots, scarves and sweatpants."
Also this year, the church packed bags filled with sanitary items, in order to help people in need stay clean and safe as the pandemic continues.
"Also we have purses that we have stuffed with sanitary items," Haught said. "Wash cloths and wash rags, so they will have that."
While the members were parked in Veterans Square, they also had pizza and water to give to people passing by, because Haught said she had heard many people out on the streets on a daily basis get hungry and thirsty but don't often have the ability to buy food.
"They said last year they didn't have water," Haught said. "They can't go in the restaurants to get water and I'm sure they get thirsty and they can use it to bathe."
Dave Jones, president of TLC Ministries' Men's Ministry, is a military veteran, who Haught said took the lead on the giveaway with the ministry. He said he did not want to see other veterans suffer from being cold or homeless, which is one reason he wanted to be a part of this project.
"It's sad that they have to be like this," Jones said. "And plus, there's a lot of veterans. There shouldn't be veterans sleeping on the street."
Candi Frasier, a minister at TLC Ministries, also said she wanted to help out veterans in need.
"It's just sad that they fought for our country," Frasier said. "A lot suffer from post-traumatic stress, and nobody is helping them."
TLC Ministries will hold one or two more giveaways this winter, with one tentatively scheduled for the second week of January, and another tentatively scheduled the second weekend in February.
Frasier said the clothing donation has been a tradition for TLC Ministries.
"We usually do it at least twice, around November and December and January and February, depending on the weather," Frasier said.
