FAIRMONT — Fairmont's City Charter says the mayor and council members receive pay for attending city meetings in person.
However, the coronavirus pandemic made in-person meetings unsafe to attend, which pushed city council meetings onto a virtual platform. A new ordinance that will be read at Tuesday's council meeting changes that language to compensate the mayor and council for those online meetings.
"At that time, the way our charter is written, mayor and council would only get paid for a meeting that they attended," said Valerie Means, Fairmont city manager. "When we thought about that, we were in an emergency situation, there was still a lot of discussion and council was still doing a lot of work for the community. We thought that they should have still gotten paid for a regular council meeting if it is canceled because of a state of emergency."
According to Means, Tuesday's regular meeting of city council has a lot of items on its agenda, but many are public hearings for updates to ordinances that will be voted on later in the same meeting. She said one of the items is an update to city building code, just to get it in line with state and national code.
"We received notice from the state that they wanted us to update certain sections of our building code to make sure we are following the most up-to-date code," Means said. "There's national safety codes we also follow, so what the state is telling us they wanted us to update and replace national code."
Also on the agenda is an item designed to distance council members from member David Kennedy who has recently been making what many have called tasteless and misogynistic comments on social media about feminism.
City council will also vote on a resolution concerning the ability for local political candidates to ask council for their support during a public meeting.
"This is a resolution to eliminate the past practice of providing candidates for elected office opportunity to address council," Means said. "When we have citizens petitions during council meetings, most of those petitions are supposed to be about city business, and somebody who is running for whatever office saying 'I'm running for this office and I would like your support,' that really has nothing to do with city business."
