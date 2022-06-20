FAIRMONT — Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth set the tone Saturday at the annual Juneteenth Jubilee by calling on guests to end racism.
At the first local Emancipation Brunch, Longstreth and Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella read ordinances declaring Juneteenth a holiday across the county and City of Fairmont starting this year.
"The citizens of Marion County are encouraged to recognize and celebrate the end of the Civil War and the emancipation of Black Americans. In addition, they are urged to collectively eradicate racism that still threatens the economic prosperity of our country," Longstreth said.
Mainella shared similar sentiments during the event held at Windmill Park.
"I, Thomas Mainella, Mayor of Fairmont herby proclaim Sunday June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the City of Fairmont. I encourage all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration of African American history and the heritage of this nation," Mainella said.
Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to mark the day that enslaved Americans finally received news that they had been emancipated. When the news spread, some towns and cities held week-long celebrations to commemorate their newfound freedoms.
Javier McCoy, assistant director of Inclusive Leadership and Intercultural Engagement for Student Engagement and Leadership at West Virginia University, told brunch attendees that, while Juneteenth is a holiday started to celebrate liberation, liberation for African Americans did not occur immediately after slavery ended, due to a variety of barriers, including Jim Crow Laws.
"As we begin today, reflect on where African Americans are as a people — plagued with inequities and injustice... systematic oppression and so many other barriers. Reflect on how each of us have come from some form of greatness," McCoy said.
He reminded guests they had strong role models growing up.
"We are the descendants of the survivors. We stand on the shoulders of giants. Our ancestors and community leaders are the foundation of greatness and we now hold the power to continue forward making positive change," McCoy said.
McCoy also acknowledged June being Pride Month.
"Black trans lives matter, Black LGBTQIA lives matter. It is our duty to fight for freedom. Continue to be strong. Let's celebrate this day full of Black American history, greatness, joy, magic and love," McCoy said.
Collette V. Smith, the first Black female coach in the National Football League told her story of surviving domestic abuse and rape. She shared how she got what some would consider, "a dream job," but didn't feel satisfied because she wanted the opportunity to play football and shared some of the challenges she faced.
"Let my name show determination, equality, inclusivity and that hard work and believing in yourself pays off. That, a lot of times, is what the problem is. I know it was for me... not valuing myself as a little Black girl growing up in Queens, New York. The odds were stacked against me. But, as the first Black woman to coach in NFL history, I'm the first, but not the last.
"My legacy is a fight for us and the next generation, it wasn't just for me," Smith said.
From a reenactor portraying Harriet Tubman to an African drum band, the local Juneteenth celebration was an event fit for the entire community. Sponsored and coordinated by the DSF Stop Program, the event also had a sharp focus on health care. The event also marked the first anniversary for DSF Stop, which aims to educate the Black community about COVID and other health issues.
"I invite you all today to have a blast- a great time- the best time that you've had so far. I ask you all to take advantage of the health screens that are here because we want to make sure that each and everyone of you are here to celebrate with us next year," DSF Stop Chief Operating Officer Tiffany Walker Samuels said.
DSF Stop provided onsite COVID-19 testing, vaccines and booster shots, WVU Cancer Institute’s Bonnie’s Bus and Lucas Bus provided breast cancer and lung cancer screenings, the “Strollin’ Colon” Exhibit offered colon cancer screenings, Marion County Health Department provided blood pressure and glucose testing and Lion’s Club offered eye screenings.
"I want you to know that we have many, many things to be thankful for and celebrate today," Walker Samuels said. "Not only is it Juneteenth, it's the one year anniversary of DSF Stop, but also we are on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged our community.\
"For that, we are celebrating that we are still here. We mourn the ones we lost, but we're celebrating the ones that are here and that we are strong and united. Also, we're celebrating the history of Windmill Park, which means so much to our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.