FAIRMONT — After only 14 months in operation, the laboaratory staff at Fairmont Medical Center have reached an important milestone.
The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the laboratory at WVU Medicine's hospital on Locust Avenue, which is a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
"I am pleased that we have obtained accreditation as a new laboratory, and I am very proud of my team," Facility Director Danyel H. Tacker said. "These accomplishments definitely require teamwork and mindful daily operations."
The U.S. government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which dates to the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program. Fairmont Medical Center is now one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors made an on-site visit to the Fairmont hospital where they examined the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
WVU Medicine opened in June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic with emergency room services and 10 patient beds.
Two months ago, on June 4, WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. announced a $110 million, five-year plan to remodel and rebuild Fairmont Medical Center.
Part of the plan calls for adding 40 new patient beds, operating and procedure rooms, a cancer infusion center and 30 skilled nursing beds.
"When we announced our plan to bring inpatient and emergency room care back to Fairmont, we pledged to make sure we were providing the residents of Marion County with the care they need," Wright said on June 4. "With this expansion, we're making good on that promise and ensuring Fairmont Medical Center will be here for generations to come."
The long-term plan also calls for demolishing parts of the original Fairmont General Hospital that were built in 1939 and 1942 and replacing it with a class-A facility required of the state's land grant university, Wright said.
The plan also calls for upgrading the campus' energy plant to install the newest boilers and chillers for the hospital, something Wright said could begin immediately since that type of construction does not require a certificate of need from the state.
