VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fairmont native Lindsay Kincaid has always liked solving puzzles and mysteries.
Kincaid, a 2003 graduate of Fairmont Senior High, recently joined the Virginia Beach Police Department's Forensics Unit where she is responsible for processing evidence from minor and major crimes.
“Every day is different because no two scenes are the same,” said Kincaid, who started her job as a forensics specialist on Jan. 14.
Prior to taking her position in Virginia Beach, Kincaid served as a crime scene investigator, crime scene supervisor and latent print examiner with the Durham, North Carolina Police Department.
“VBPD has a lot of new forensic technologies, like the FARO 3D scanner. I also feel that I can bring my knowledge and experience from Durham to Virginia Beach and help the Forensic Services Unit grow and improve even more,” said Kincaid, who looks forward to applying her crime scene investigative skills to help the citizens of Virginia Beach.
After high school, Kincaid graduated from West Virginia University in May 2007 with a bachelor's degree in forensics and investigative sciences.
“I have always loved mysteries and puzzles,” said Kincaid, who initially worked with the forensic unit in Richmond Police Department in the summer of 2006 as a CSI intern. “I love that I get to help people and bring a little bit of peace to them on one of their worst days. This job involves solving puzzles every day and looking at all the details to find what is important.”
Dade L. Chisler, Forensic Services Unit supervisor of the Virginia Beach Police Department said Kincaid is one of many WVU graduates who work in the unit.
“We currently have five WVU graduates employed in our unit of 18 forensic personnel that provide crime scene investigations and latent fingerprint examinations,” said Chisler. “We’re familiar with the level of education and experience that WVU provides through formal instruction, mock exercises, and an internship program.”
Chisler said graduates of West Virginia University arrive to the VBPD Forensic Services Unit already possessing most of the skills necessary to perform their duties as a crime scene investigator and have a practical understanding of forensic evidence capabilities and limitations.
“We simply have to teach new personnel hired from WVU our policies and procedures,” said Chisler. “Lindsay’s prior experience with Durham Police Department made her transition into the unit even more streamlined. She was able to immediately contribute to the unit with her comprehensive understanding of the forensic science and criminal justice systems and brought several new ideas that we’re incorporating into our procedures.
"We’re grateful for her, her experiences, and her fresh perspective as we continue to grow the capabilities of the Forensic Services Unit in service to the victims of crime.”
Kincaid is appreciative knowing she can do something to help someone who is going through a difficult situation.
“Forensic science is also an ever-changing field. We are constantly learning new and better ways of doing things. As a forensic specialist we have to continue to learn and grow along with the science that backs up everything we do.”
