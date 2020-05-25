FAIRMONT — This week, the West Virginia Healthcare Authority approved three Certificates of Need that will affect the Marion County area.
Morgantown-based Mon Health Systems has been approved to build a 10-bed hospital in the Pleasant Valley area, and WVU Medicine has been received approval to develop a 10-bed hospital in the now-defunct Fairmont Regional Medical Center, as well as approval to build a 25-bed hospital on the Gateway Connector.
After Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed in April, officials were concerned about the future of health care in Marion County. However, now that two health care agencies are moving forward to build new facilities, that concern is virtually gone.
"To say I was excited was an understatement," said Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott. "Never would I ever have thought that we would not have any hospital, but that did happen. And now to see that both of the Certificates were granted, it's very good news."
The first of these projects to be realized will be WVU Medicine's development in the former Fairmont Regional, which will come to be called Fairmont Medical Center. According to a press release from WVU Medicine, the facility will have 10 inpatient acute care beds, and will also provide on-site imaging including x-ray, ultrasound and computed tomography and laboratory services.
Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of West Virginia University Health System, said preparations are now being made to get the site ready for patients.
"We're solidifying the equipment, we're posting the positions that we're going to hire," Wright said. "Some of those will be internal transfers from WVU Medicine, some of those will be new hires from around the community."
David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health Systems, said the organization's new hospital is planned to be ready by the latter half of 2021 and will include a full-service 10-bed emergency room, on-site radiology, and lab support medical services.
“There will be 100 to 200 jobs depending on how busy we get,” Goldberg said. “We’re excited to be able to not only provide hospital-level care back to Marion County when this opens but to also make sure people have access.”
WVU Medicine's planned hospital for the Gateway Connector will be under construction while it works out of FRMC's former building. It has an estimated opening date of 2022. WVU Medicine's Certificate of Need says the hospital will start off with 25 beds, and Wright said it will come to support many of the services available at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
"The Connector project is more in the design phase," Wright said. "The old building will be open by the time we're done with the design and construction documents for the new building. We're handling them as concurrent projects. Hopefully when the new building is built, that team working at the old building will slide right into the new building."
Seeing all three projects allowed to go into development has community officials relieved to see that health care service is returning to Marion County, and residents will have more options for treatment.
"As a chamber, we are elated that all were approved," said Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors. "Our biggest fear was maybe one would be chosen over the other. Our goal is that we want to make sure we have health providers in Marion County as fast as possible."
The opening of an emergency department at the former Fairmont Regional has Elliott particularly excited because it shows that WVU Medicine is invested in Marion County, he said.
"The news that they're going to open up Fairmont Regional and maintain it until the hospital is built is also very good news," Elliott said.
While the two new hospitals will open at around the same time, both Wright and Goldberg said competition is not the name of the game, but cooperation and providing a continuum of care for the people of Marion County.
"I don't look at this as competition, I look at it as being complementary," Goldberg said. "We share patients where they need to go based on who their doctors are, based on their level of care. It's always about patient preference first, and then capabilities of services."
Goldberg said because certain services will not be offered at the new hospital, Mon Health is happy to get patients where they need to go, whether it be another West Virginia hospital or even one out of state.
"If [patients] need higher-level care of things we don't provide, or they have been treated elsewhere and they want to continue, that's our goal," Goldberg said. "We prefer them to use our specialists, but if they don't and can't, we'll make sure your specialists are involved and you go where you need to be."
Wright also said having options for health care in Marion County will be positive for its residents, especially seeing that WVU Medicine has a good relationship with Mon Health.
"I think it's healthy competition," Wright said. "Both healthcare systems see patients from Marion County... We're going to do what makes sense for WVU Medicine and Mon is going to do what makes sense for Marion County. I think it's all good."
While he was concerned that one of the Certificates of Need would not be approved by the Healthcare Authority, Board said that this situation seems to be the best possible outcome.
"We would applaud the HCA and the Certificate of Need board in approving all those," Board said. "We will stand ready and willing to support all those institutions as they plan to open up."
