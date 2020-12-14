MORGANTOWN — A Fairmont Senior High mathematics teacher is one of 19 West Virginia teachers from 19 counties currently serving their students as fellows in a prestigious program at West Virginia University.
Hope Wright is serving as a Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teacher Noyce Fellow, a program that is funded with part of a $3 million grant to WVU from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program. Additional program funds are provided by grants from the West Virginia Department of Education.
“I am so proud and excited to work with a group of like-minded individuals whose passion for improving the teaching of mathematics has been discovered and channeled into this fellowship,” said Wright.
The M3T project builds on previous efforts to support secondary mathematics teacher leadership and instructional improvement across West Virginia, which started in Pocahontas County about a decade ago. Over the next five years, fellows will work with M3T project leads, Matthew Campbell, assistant professor of mathematics education at WVU, and Joanna Burt-Kinderman, instructional coach for Pocahontas County Schools, who was recognized in 2019 by Education Week as a “Leader to Learn From,” as well as a team of other mathematics and mathematics education faculty at WVU.
“We have a unique and powerful opportunity to work with these outstanding mathematics teachers across West Virginia over the next five years,” said Campbell. “Our state’s teachers should be at the center of improving mathematics teaching and learning and, with this cohort of fellows, we will work to understand how to make that possible.”
M3T Noyce Fellows must continue to serve in their role as a middle or high school math teacher as part of their commitment to the program. Fellows will collaborate to identify and solve specific problems in their own classrooms and share that learning. They will also lead similar improvement efforts with teachers in their local school or district. By the end of the project, fellows will mentor other emerging teachers across the state.
“Math teachers’ problems, solutions and perspectives are too often locked in their classrooms, where no one can learn from or with them,” said Joanna Burt-Kinderman co-investigator on the M3T project and instructional math coach in Pocahontas County Schools. “M3T fellows will link problems of teaching and learning to potential solutions across the state and nation and, as we learn to improve, we are excited for teachers across the state to learn with us.”
Since the project began this fall, fellows have met regularly to build their network, attended national conferences virtually, and collaborated with the West Virginia Department of Education to develop materials for educators across the state. In the spring, fellows will begin the process of developing, testing, and refining possible solutions to problems they have identified in their math classrooms.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Hope Wright since she graduated from the five-year program at WVU. Hope loves teaching mathematics and has done so at every level offered at Fairmont Senior High School. She has taught support, co-teach, honors, and advanced placement classes. I am extremely proud that someone as versed in teaching at all levels of high school mathematics knows that there is always something more to learn and has sought to be a member of the initial group of M3T scholars. Marion County Schools are very lucky to have her working with our students,” said Kathy Jacquez, math coordinator for Marion County Schools.
“I learned about the M3T project through math4life, sent a team to Pocahontas County to further investigate, and am glad to have Mrs. Hope Wright, a highly qualified teacher, participating as an M3T Noyce Fellow. Expanding her knowledge base to be shared with other mathematics teachers in Marion County is a great opportunity to benefit Marion County students,” said Randall Farley, Marion County school superintendent.
The M3T program will be accepting applications for a second cohort of fellows in Spring 2021, with a goal to support at least 40 fellows total.
