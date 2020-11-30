BLUEFIELD — In the past, it was a unit that was so often a game-to-game stronghold — a tone-setter bursting with intimidating force that leveled up even one step further in the postseason.
This season, however, that same unit — in the face of multiple key graduation losses — first suffered through September foibles against a couple of Class AAA giants, and later saw question marks arise in the opening two rounds of the playoffs.
But on Saturday, in the pinnacle game of Fairmont Senior's football season, that unit rose to the occasion and took command of the moment. On Saturday, the Polar Bears' defense was once again daunting and dominant.
"We always tell them, 'Legends are made in games like these,' and you don't know which play is going to be your opportunity so be prepared to take advantage of it," said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic entering Saturday's game Class AA semifinal at Bluefield, which was the fourth-consecutive playoff meeting between the Polar Bears and Beavers.
"Our guys enjoy playing in the moment in a game like this, and ultimately, guys are going to get their opportunity to make plays in this game, then it's just about making the most of it when you get that opportunity," he said.
Fairmont Senior's defense gobbled up those chances time and again on Saturday, as the Polar Bears avenged their 2019 state semifinal loss to Bluefield with a 21-19 victory to return to the top of Class AA as the 2020 state champions, after an official post-game announcement from the WVSSAC after the Super Six Championships originally scheduled for next week were canceled due to COVID-19.
Facing a vaunted Beavers offense that entered Saturday's game averaging 427.8 yards and 35.8 points a game, Fairmont Senior's defense limited Bluefield to just 227 yards and 19 points to power the Polar Bears' Funk Bowl victory.
"We played one of the toughest schedules in the state with Spring Valley, Musselman, Bridgeport, all of those tough Class AAA teams," said Fairmont Senior senior quarterback and safety Gage Michael, "so I knew we were battle tested and I knew we could get the job done tonight."
Fairmont Senior's defense — which was bashed by Bridgeport and Musselman for a combined 86 points in back-to-back losses to both teams in September and experienced hiccups in eventual blowout playoff wins over Braxton County and Independence — was ironclad against the Beavers. The Polar Bears hemmed in Bluefield's heralded all-around speed and punished the Beavers' deteriorated offensive line, holding them to 4.5 yards per play and forcing four punts and a turnover on downs.
"They do have some great athletes. They can throw the ball — that's what we're going to try to figure out first — and then we'll try to shut down the run game," said FSHS senior cornerback Alex Brophy in the lead up to Saturday's game. "We have to work together, and we all have to be on the same page."
The Polar Bears' defense met every challenge Saturday posed by Bluefield's marriage of personnel with scheme. They wrangled in Bluefield's quick-strike passing game of bubble screens, swing passes and slants by making 1-on-1 tackles in space and pursuing the ball with reinforcements. They disrupted the Beavers' downfield passing attack with a relentless pass rush up front and aggressive plays on the ball on the back end. And they stuffed up Bluefield's base run game with physicality at the point of attack and containment on the perimeter.
Bluefield finished the night with 100 rushing yards on 25 total carries and 127 passing yards on 26 total pass attempts.
"You can't just line up and beat these guys, you have to be sound in what you're doing and give them different looks," said Bartic, who is also FSHS's acting defensive coordinator, before the game. "Focus and intensity, in terms of game planning, is so important."
"Watching film helps you know when they're going to run what because you can set up and wait for them and just play your rules. If you know what you have to do, you'll be fine," said FSHS senior outside linebacker Will Runyan before the game. "(Bluefield's) very fast, and I'm not known for speed, but you cheat a little bit here and there because if you know what they're gonna do before the play, then speed doesn't really matter."
The Fairmont Senior defense came out of the gate Saturday like gangbusters forcing Bluefield into three straight three-and-outs to start the game. The Polar Bears defense didn't yield a first down until the Beavers faked a punt on fourth down of its fourth drive for a 40-yard gain. FSHS's defense promptly rose again after the fake punt to stonewall Bluefield into a turnover on downs inside the red zone.
By the end of the first half, Bluefield had managed a measly two first downs and just 59 yards of total offense, with one of those first downs and 40 of those yards coming on the fake punt alone.
"We didn't make plays when we needed to," said 35th-year Bluefield coach Fred Simon, whose outstanding playoff record dropped to 55-19 with Saturday's loss. "We dropped passes, and if we had caught a couple, we could've kept them off guard."
Bluefield indeed was partially its own culprit, but Fairmont Senior caused plenty of wreckage themselves.
Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb was under siege from the outset, as he finished the game 11-of-25 for 109 yards and a TD. FSHS's Germaine Lewis tore off the edge to flush him from the pocket and Koby Toothman bulldozed up the middle to pressure him in his face. Lewis finished the game with a couple of tackles and a forced fumble to go along with multiple pressures, and Toothman cleaned up a Lewis pressure for a sack on Bluefield's opening series.
Bluefield's top trio of receivers —Brandon Wiley, Juwaun Green and Jacorian Green — finished with a combined nine receptions for 87 yards, and Fairmont Senior's defensive backs of Brophy, Michael, Evan Dennison and Jace Dalton won enough 1-on-1 matchups to bottle up the Beavers' dynamic passing attack. Brophy and Dennison each had near interceptions on contested 50-50 balls on Bluefield deep shots, and Michael and Dalton were dynamite flying downhill to make tackles in space, accounting for a combined three tackles for loss.
On the ground, Bluefield's base run game featuring running backs Jaeon Flack and Jacob Martin and Wiley on reverses and jet sweeps mustered just 69 yards on 22 total carries, when discounting Wiley's 40-yard run on the fake punt and a pair of sacks of Deeb that amounted to minus-9 yards. The combo of Runyan and Dalton sealed off the edges and FSHS's defensive front of Toothman, Braelyn Michael and Eric Smith plugged up the middle. Linebackers Nicky Scott and Zach Toothman, meanwhile, were kept generally clean at the second level to pursue plays downhill, with Scott tallying a team-high five tackles to go with a sack.
To Bluefield's credit, the Beavers offense adjusted in the second half to poke a few holes in the Fairmont Senior defense and spark a comeback rally as they totaled 168 yards and mounted a pair of touchdown drives on just three second-half possessions. But the Polar Bears' first-half defensive efforts culminated in a 14-6 halftime lead, and the FSHS defense got the one stop it needed in the second half to exact revenge on the Beavers and ascend to the top of Class AA for the second time in three seasons.
"Our guys know, man, these are the games we enjoy," Bartic said. "This season, you're just appreciative you get a chance to play, but at the same time, we expected to be here and our guys know that. Our program is at a level where we expect to be in these games, and I really feel, with our senior class and our leadership, our guys (were) ready for the challenge of Saturday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.