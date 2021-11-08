FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University exceeded its goal for its Third Annual Day of Giving by some $36,000 with gifts being earmarked for both athletic and academic programs.
This year's plan was to raise $325,000 in 24 hours, but 605 university alumni and fans stepped forward to donate $361,000 on Oct. 28. The funds raised will go toward supporting 39 different programs that will help university department, as well as provide academic scholarships.
Donors provided nearly $70,000 for academic and athletic scholarships, along with more than $179,000 earmarked for athletic programs. Almost $59,000 was provided for the Falcon Fund, which supports the greatest needs of the University.
More than $45,000 was received for individual colleges to use in support of departmental scholarships, faculty initiatives and special projects. The College of Science & Technology earned the most individual donors — at 67 — and greatest dollar amount ($13,875) for an academic unit.
Women’s softball secured the most donors for athletic programs at 49, and women’s basketball had the highest dollar amount of all athletics programs this year at $41,940.
“This fundraising effort gives the various areas extra funding over and above any state budget amount that they receive to run their operation,” Fairmont State Foundation President Gary K. Bennett said. “This gives them money to do the things that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do. It affords student scholarships in addition to what the state provides. It provides for some lab equipment that folks are interested in. It provides for some additional instructional equipment that wasn’t in the budget this year. It’s for those extra things they believe are needed to provide a better education experience for the students.”
Throughout the year, the Foundation secures matching funds that support the challenges offered during A Day of Giving. For example, Fairmont State Board of Governors member, Kevin Rogers and his wife Tina, provided matches for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs. Tom and Lori Kliethermes provided matching gifts supporting academic and athletic scholarships.
Fairmont State alumnus Robert “Buck” Thompson also matched gifts to the women’s basketball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis programs. William Laughlin and his wife Lois Muto Laughlin matched gifts in support of academic programs and athletic scholarships.
Additionally, the Foundation received corporate sponsorships from DQE Communications, Fairmont Kitchen Center, Coal Country Miniature Golf and Keystone Realty Group.
“Once again, the Falcon Family has proven to be second to none when it comes to demonstrating their support,” Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin said. “We shattered our goal. The funds raised are vital to the University. Through our donors’ generosity, dreams will be realized – academic and athletic programs will get stronger, and our faculty, staff and students will soar even higher. I am so grateful for this family each and every day.”
