FAIRMONT — Fall 2022 marked the beginning of Fairmont State University exercise science graduate Taylor Kennedy’s tenure in her master’s program at Fairmont State.
Earlier this summer, Kennedy was awarded the Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship to continue her studies at Fairmont State in the master of education in exercise science program.
Kennedy is the only Fairmont State University student to receive the Hazel Ruby McQuain Scholarship, which awards $20,000 per year for up to two years. The scholarship was established to provide financial support to outstanding West Virginia residents pursuing graduate degrees.
Upon graduation, she plans to continue her education in exercise physiology in pursuit of a doctorate with the ultimate career goal of becoming an educator in a higher education setting in hopes of making lasting impacts on the lives of West Virginians through research.
A native of Ripley, West Virginia, Kennedy credits her passion for learning and teaching to her family.
“I grew up in a family of teachers, so it’s kind of in the blood,” Kennedy said.
Throughout her undergraduate career Kennedy held a position as a peer tutor at the Fairmont State Learning Enrichment and Academic Development, or LEAD Center, which also influenced her to continue pursuing a career in education.
Kennedy will remain a fixture at the Fairmont State University LEAD Center, returning as a graduate assistant this fall. She can also be found at Duvall Rosier Field as the goalkeeper for the Fairmont State University Women’s Soccer team.
Kennedy graduated with her bachelor’s degree early with only three years on campus under her belt, leaving her with two more years of student athletic eligibility.
However, for Kennedy, her soccer career wasn’t the only factor in her decision to continue her education at Fairmont State, but also the relationships she’s formed.
“There’s something great about a school like Fairmont State,” Kennedy said. “You can build those personal relationships, and you’re not just a number. You really form a bond and I’ve had a few really great mentors here who have helped me out.”
One particular mentor that Kennedy noted, Dr. Julia dos Santos, helped ignite her interest in research and also influenced her to apply for the Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship. When she applied, Kennedy had no expectations of being selected.
“To be honest, I wasn’t holding out much hope for it,” Kennedy said. “I knew there were going to be a lot of applicants.”
Upon notification that she had received the scholarship, Kennedy said the news felt too good to be true.
“I was immediately so thankful and felt so blessed that I have the opportunity to continue my education and to be supported through this aid is just incredible,” Kennedy said.
The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is administered each year by West Virginia University. The scholarship was established from a gift from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust, made by-way-of the West Virginia University Foundation.
