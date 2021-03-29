FAIRMONT — Officials at Fairmont State University say they will continue its COVID-19 testing program through the end of the semester.
There are currently 4 active cases that have been identified on-campus through the University’s surveillance testing program, while 8 have been identified at off-campus testing sites, according to a press release.
The university’s testing program involves taking random samples from 10 percent of the on-campus student population each week. Those selected for testing include students who attend in-person instruction, live on campus, report to work or use campus facilities throughout spring semester.
Students are selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of a known exposure. The random selection method enables the university to understand the level of spread within the campus population and identify asymptomatic cases for quarantine.
The surveillance testing initiative is part of the university’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of this testing program is to allow the university to monitor and address real-time trends and prevalence and make timely decisions on intervention and response.
The vaccine program has concluded, with more than 500 individuals receiving full vaccinations. Officials recognize that providing vaccinations to the campus community is essential to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and combat the ongoing pandemic.
In addition to COVID-19 surveillance testing and vaccine distribution, other efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus will continue on campus including practicing proper hand hygiene, social distancing, masking and more. These safety measures will be required of all students and employees until further notice.
The university COVID task force will continue to process coronavirus test results as they are received and actively monitor all cases on campus with the assistance of the Marion County Health Department. Individuals who test positive during on and off-campus testing continue to be quarantined. The university will continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.
Learn more about Fairmont State's COVID testing process at fairmontstate.edu/coronavirus/surveillance-testing-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.