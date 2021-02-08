FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University, West Virginia University and the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center have joined forces to produce a regional community music, theater and dance performance to demonstrate unity among artists throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
The virtual event will be presented to connect our communities and artists through fine art performances and support individuals and families in need throughout North Central West Virginia.
“Art is a salve to the soul, providing solace and therapy during times of stress,” said West Virginia University President Gordon Gee. “Moreover, it reduces barriers between people, cultures and languages, thus creating a vibrant community. As the Danish sculptor Olafur Eliasson wrote, ‘Art helps us identify with one another and expands our notion of we are - from the local to the global.’”
The virtual performance dubbed "Song of Hope" will be presented Feb. 27 and all proceeds will benefit the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.
“This global pandemic has affected us in ways we couldn’t predict,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University president. “People are hurting, financially and emotionally. Live art nourishes the soul, and through the efforts of this groundbreaking initiative, we can strengthen our community’s spirit while also raising money that will help people in this time of crisis.”
The production will provide an authentic theater experience, featuring vocal and instrumental ensembles as well as performances in dance and community theater, and will be available for streaming on the online event platform, Remo. Virtual “doors” are scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Ticket holders are invited to join early to virtually mingle with other viewers.
"It was our pleasure to collaborate with Fairmont State University and West Virginia University in order to engage our community during this time where the arts are suffering and in need of an outlet,” said Ryan Tolley, executive director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. “The Robinson Grand is always looking for ways to provide artists of all ages an opportunity to learn, grow, express, and access arts and culture. We are continuously learning and adapting during this difficult time how best to do that and partnering with other arts organizations and universities is a win-win for all involved."
Tickets are $20 per household and can be purchased online at go.uwmtc.org/songofhope.
“We are so thankful and proud to partner with our friends from Fairmont State University, West Virginia University and the Robinson Grand for this exciting community performance,” commented Brett White, executive director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. “Every dollar raised will be put right to work in our local community to support our critical work in education, health and financial stability.”
