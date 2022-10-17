FAIRMONT — Officials at Fairmont State University say they are on track to open its new Police Training Academy in January.
Cadets who are accepted into the Fairmont State Police Academy will undergo a 16-week residential training program on the Fairmont State campus.
The academy has been developed to provide instruction that combines a higher level of education and extensive training in several disciplines, including mental health and state law. Academy graduates will leave the training qualified to enter the law enforcement work force.
Part of the training with include practices that teach respect for all members of the community equally and specialized knowledge of fair policing.
“This training will test cadets both mentally and physically,” Fairmont State Police Chief and Academy Director Jeffrey McCormick said. “We’re excited to bring on individuals who are ready to accept the challenges of this profession and serve the people and communities of West Virginia.”
The University’s Police Training Academy has been designed for current and future degree-seeking students at Fairmont State, along with conditionally hired officers within law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
“We’re looking forward to graduating well-trained and well-conditioned officers,” McCormick said. “We aim to instill the necessary knowledge and a wide range of skills within these cadets allowing them to safely serve in the line of duty, but also to ensure they thrive as law enforcement officers.”
In the interim, Fairmont State is seeking adjunct instructors for the academy from various disciplines including but not limited to law enforcement personnel, attorneys and mental health professionals, among others.
“We want to ensure this is a collaborative effort,” McCormick said. “This is an opportunity for local agencies in West Virginia to share the expertise of their officers with the next generation of law enforcement.”
Fairmont State’s Police Training Academy will be offered to students and conditionally hired officers biannually. For more information about the program and application process, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/policeacademy.
