FAIRMONT — East Side Fairmont is getting an art museum.
Fairmont State University has announced plans to reopen a building the university owns on Merchant Street and turn the top floor into gallery space that will be open to the public for events with a goal at showcasing the work for Fairmont State students, faculty and visiting and national artists.
Dubbed Fairmont State’s Merchant Street Center, the lower portion of the Merchant Street center will house Fairmont State’s forensics laboratory. The award-winning forensics program, criminal justice program and new Police Academy will utilize this space to teach crime scene investigation, forensics analysis and academy trainings.
“Fairmont State offers several unique and high-quality academic programs,” Martin said. “Among them are our Studio Art and Forensics programs, as well as our groundbreaking Police Training Academy. We are also fortunate to have so many talented faculty members and visiting artists. It’s imperative that we foster the growth of these programs, and highlight the work of our students and faculty, by showcasing them in tailor-made facilities.”
During Martin’s tenure, she has looked for ways to link the University and the Fairmont community.
“Fairmont State University isn’t just an incubator of the next generation of citizen leaders,” Martin said. “We feel an obligation to serve and connect to the community that so strongly supports us. Fairmont State’s Merchant Street Center is a physical and visible reminder of the strong link between Fairmont and the University, and sends the message that we are, proudly, part of this beautiful city.”
Merchant Street Center is scheduled to open this fall. The University’s facility department will spend the summer preparing the lower level of the building. Once complete, University academic units will begin customizing the new space to be ready for students this fall.
The second phase of the project will begin in the next year. More details will be shared with the community when they become available, including a ribbon cutting and rededication ceremony. The Merchant Street location has been home to various programs over the years including Fairmont State GearUp.
