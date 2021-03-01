FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University continues to carry out its COVID-19 vaccination program.
As of Friday, Feb. 26, the University has administered 523 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 287 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
Fairmont State University launched its spring semester COVID-19 testing program on Feb. 2. Officials collected selected samples from within the on-campus student population for weekly testing. The program will conclude prior to finals week.
The University implemented the fourth week of the spring testing initiative Feb. 22-24, which involved self-administration of saliva-based tests by 10 percent of the on-campus student population. Six cases were identified among the testing group, comprised of students residing on campus, attending in-person instruction, reporting to work or using campus facilities throughout the semester.
Students are selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of a known exposure. The random selection method enables the university to make inferences about the level of spread within the campus population and identify asymptomatic cases for quarantine.
The surveillance testing initiative is part of the university’s strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of the testing program is to allow the university to monitor and address real-time trends and prevalence and make timely decisions on intervention and response.
In terms of vaccinations, all individuals who have received their first dose on campus have been scheduled to receive their second dose. Fairmont State has moved quickly in distributing all COVID-19 vaccines provided by the state. University officials recognize that providing vaccinations to the campus community is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus and fight the ongoing pandemic.
Other efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus will continue on campus including practicing proper hand hygiene, social distancing, masking and more. These safety measures will be required of all students and employees until further notice.
The University COVID task force will continue to process COVID test results as they are received and actively monitor all cases on campus with the assistance of the Marion County Health Department. Individuals testing positive during both on and off-campus testing continue to be quarantined. As requested, the University will continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.
Test results and vaccination doses distributed will be shared on the University’s Coronavirus Dashboard. To learn more about Fairmont State surveillance testing processes, visit fairmontstate.edu/coronavirus/surveillance-testing-program.
