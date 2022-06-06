FAIRMONT — Three Marion County students are $750 dollars richer today.
Fairmont's local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters on Sunday presented its annual scholarships to three students, one from each area high school.
The scholarship fund was created in 2003 to honor a Morgantown firefighter who died in a motorcycle accident. Since the Fairmont and Morgantown units are union cohorts, both founded a scholarship in his honor.
"[The scholarship] is not a lot of money, but it's something they can buy books with, new shoes or clothes, there's no strings attached to these checks," said Darren Culp, a Fairmont firefighter and head of the unit's scholarship committee.
When founded, the scholarship was for $500, but in 2017 it was raised to $750. Usually the scholarship is funded by an elimination dinner the firefighters hold, but COVID put a hamper on the usual modes of fundraising.
Nevertheless, the unit still presented its scholarships with money out of the general fund the last few years and with COVID subsiding from public thought, the unit hopes to restart the dinners as well.
For Culp, it's important that the firefighters have a stake in the community aside from working as first responders. Being a community member as much as a public servant, he said. He hopes the scholarship help make that happen.
"It's a way for the community to see us being involved other than the calls we go on day-to-day. We have several programs that we do for the community like Project WARM in the wintertime," Culp said. "Firefighters in general should be big into the community. We are a bit more than putting out fires and responding to car wrecks and we want [the community] to see that."
This year, one student from each high school received a scholarship, which doesn't always happen due to lack of applicants.
North Marion High School's recipient was Quint Latocha, who plans to attend Pierpont Community & Technical College in the fall. He will take part in the college's applied process technology program.
"The way I see it, every little bit helps, and I know this will help too," Latocha said.
East Fairmont High School's recipient was Makayla Comas, who plans to attend Fairmont State University and study nursing. Comas had a bit of a leg up on her classmates, as her father is a Fairmont firefighter. While having a family member who is a firefighter isn't a requirement, it certainly pushes an application to the top.
"I got a couple scholarship this year, but I was still a little short to have tuition totally covered, so I hope this will help," Comas said.
Fairmont Senior High School's awardee was Sidney Apanowicz, who could not attend Sunday's presentation due to a conflict. Apanowicz plans to attend Davis & Elkins College to study English and minor in theatre.
