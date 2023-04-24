FAIRMONT — Veterans of Foreign Wars District One held its regional recognition ceremony at The Hershel "Woody" Williams VFW Post 7048 Sunday morning.
Throughout the year, the VFW recognizes community members and, once a year, they award the recipients. The awards include the Patriot Pin, which is awarded to a middle school age student, Voice of Democracy for high school age students, teacher of the year and law enforcement officer of the year awards.
VFW District One Commander Toby Haney said he was excited to host a fun community event and to be able to brag about the district.
"The whole point of being in the VFW is to just give back to the community and basically be able to pull our weight after we're done serving," Haney said.
There were six individuals recognized. Fairview Middle School student and Patriot Pin recipient Seneca Toothman was district one's third place winner. The Voice of Democracy award went to Kiera Daugherty from East Fairmont High, who also won fourth place in the state competition. Both students were honored for the essays they wrote. Daugherty read hers at Sunday's meeting.
"All around the world people fight for their countries, but the ones fighting for America are some of the most important people to me. Putting your life on the line for a life of freedom is one of the most honorable things a person can do.
"Honorable is described as honest and fair. However, a veteran's life is not fair. While they are risking their lives for mine, I am complaining about homework, about my parents and their many rules, about the traffic that I hit on the way to school," Daugherty said.
Two awards went to VFW Post 6450 members, who were unable to attend. The Grade School Teacher of the Year award went to Blackshere Elementary School teacher Judy McCoy. The High School Teacher of the Year award went to Fairmont Senior High School teacher Nick Bartic, who won at the regional and state levels before competing in the national level. The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award went to Fairmont Police Department Detective Moses Perry, who won regional, state and national recognition.
Perry said he had no idea he was up for any awards and found out just before the meeting. He said he was thankful to the people he worked with and wouldn't be where he is without them. After serving active duty in the military, he found something he missed, but working at the police department fixed it.
"In the police department, I got an opportunity there to serve the public a little bit more, to make things safer for my kids and their kids. I'm honored — any success I've had with Fairmont Police Department has been thanks to the officers I work with. They've done nothing but support me and take care of me ever since I walked through the door," Perry said.
VFW Region One includes Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties. As of right now, district one has conducted $328,524.53 worth of community service and their membership is up 102.24% from last year, which makes it number 12 in the nation.
