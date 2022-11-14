FAIRMONT — The numbers are in and the fourth annual Falcon Day of Giving raised more than $375,000 in a 2-hour period on Oct. 27.
Donations from 891 alumni and others will help fund 44 programs at Fairmont State University. During the 2022 Day of Giving, donors provided nearly $109,000 for scholarships, and $174,000 for athletic programs.
“We are so grateful for the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community that came together to make this year’s Falcon Day of Giving a success,” Fairmont State Foundation President Rachel Rae Dyer said. “This year we’ve seen record engagement and record giving.
"It takes the entire Falcon Community coming together to support the important work of Fairmont State University. The generosity demonstrated on Day of Giving is a clear indication of the transformational impact Fairmont State University has had on the lives of so many. We want to ensure that everyone who participated knows how meaningful their gifts were. The results are both humbling and inspiring.”
Academic units raised close to $70,000 for departments, programs, and special initiatives. An additional $77,347 in gifts were earmarked for academic scholarships this year.
“The Day of Giving contributions have become a meaningful financial boost to each of the academic units. These dollars help support various needs across the campus such as scholarships, faculty development, teaching and/or learning enhancements,” according to Dr. Timothy Oxley, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Regardless of the initiatives or programs these very generous contributions support, the focus is centered on improving the students’ learning experience. We are grateful to those who see the Day of Giving as a worthwhile endeavor.”
The College of Liberal Arts raised the most dollars for a college or school this year, earning $30,710 for several programs, including the Academy for the Arts and the Community Arts program.
“The Academy for the Arts and Community Arts programs at Fairmont State University are so incredibly grateful for all of the very generous donors we had on Falcon Day of Giving,” Director of Performing Arts Outreach and Development Leigh Anne Bolyard said. “The support from our community during our Falcon Day of Giving kickoff concert and Falcon Day of Giving was incredible. These donations will help us continue to provide the top-notch performing arts experiences that our community is accustomed to seeing at Fairmont State University.”
Gifts for the Academy for the Arts program will provide scholarships for students, fund the Youth Theatre Company Spring Musicals, and support visiting artists for youth master classes. Donations for Community Arts will go toward the purchase of microphones for use during theatre productions and audio/visual monitor system upgrades. These gifts will also help to offset the cost of the Town and Gown Community plays and musicals and allow for visiting artists to perform free community concerts.
Athletics raised $174,271 for team sports and athletic programs, and an additional $31,455 for athletic scholarships. These gifts will allow the department to increase scholarships for deserving students-athletes, permit the purchase of specialized training equipment, and help offset the cost of increased travel expenses.
“I can’t say enough about the support the Athletics Department received on Day of Giving. The generosity of our Falcon Fans was evident to all,” Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger said. “Ultimately, your gifts will help to enhance our programs in many ways. Whether you are a parent, a student-athlete (past or present), University staff or faculty, alum, or a friend of the Fighting Falcons, your generosity is greatly, greatly appreciated.”
“What a day our Day of Giving was!” Fairmont State Interim President Dianna Phillips said. “Once again, this community showed its generosity and its commitment to our shared mission of making educational and professional dreams come true. I am so grateful for this community — each year on our Day of Giving we rally together to manifest a shared responsibility to sustain and enrich the life-changing experience of a Fairmont State education.”
Special events leading up to Falcon Day of Giving included a mini-golf tournament hosted by the College of Business and Aviation, a kick-off concert hosted by the Community Arts program, and a happy hour event hosted by the Fairmont State Foundation and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
During Day of Giving festivities, the Sweet Taste of Victory challenge was held again this year. 9 of the 17 coaches were rewarded with a pie in the face for having 40 or more donors support their respective teams. Additionally, Athletic Director Greg Bamberger received a pie in the face in recognition of the number of donors surpassing 300 for athletics overall.
A dunk tank challenge was introduced this year, allowing willing participants to risk a plunge in exchange for dollars toward their preferred department or program. Courageous volunteers included Alyssa Schwartz on behalf of the marching band, Paul Reneau on behalf of health & human performance, Jeff McCormick on behalf of the police academy, Justin Rader on behalf of student government and Spencer Flanagan on behalf of the staff council scholarship. In celebration of meeting the goal, Phillips took the plunge herself on Friday afternoon.
Fairmont State University and the Fairmont State Foundation wish to thank all of our donors, ambassadors, and volunteers for participating in the 2022 Falcon Day of Giving.
Established in 1960, the Fairmont State Foundation identifies, establishes and cultivates meaningful relationships with Fairmont State alumni and friends to further the mission and purpose of Fairmont State University.
