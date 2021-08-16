BRIDGEPORT — A vote of Mountain East Conference coaches has the Fairmont State Falcons footbal finishing sixth this season in the conference, based on a preseason poll.
The Falcons open the season at home on Sept. 2, which will mark the first time taking the field since November 2019. The 7 p.m. game pits the Falcons against the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans. MEC play will begin a week later as the Falcons travel to the University of Charleston for a 7 p.m. matchup on Sept. 9.
In 2019, the Falcons turned in a 5-5 record after ending the year with four-straight victories to clinch its fifth-consecutive non-losing season, a feat that hadn't been accomplished at Fairmont State since the mid-80's (1984-88). Four of Fairmont State's five losses during the 2019 season came by seven-points or less.
From 2015-18, head coach Jason Woodman led the Falcons to four-consecutive winning seasons and finished no worse than third in the MEC standings during the stretch. The team recorded four-consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1985-to-1988 under head coach Wally Hood.
The Falcons have recorded eight-or-more wins in a season just six times since 1979, including three seasons under Woodman from 2016-18.
Notre Dame College has been picked to win the Mountain East Conference football title in 2021. The ND Falcons have won each of the last three titles.
After a shortened season in the spring, the MEC returns to a full schedule this fall that includes a 10-team conference slate with teams in a single set of standings. MEC squads will face non-conference opponents or be idle in week one and then play the remainder of their schedule against conference opponents.
Notre Dame finished atop the poll with 119 points and received 10 first-place votes. Charleston, winners of the MEC South Division from the spring, finished second in the poll with 112 points and had the remaining first-place votes. In addition to UC's runner-up finish last spring, the Golden Eagles also finished in a tie for second in 2019. Frostburg State is picked to finish third in the poll collecting 101 points.
MEC newcomet UNC Pembroke was fourth in the poll with 91 points. The Braves went 2-1 in the spring season and are entering their first full season of competition in the Mountain East Conference.
West Virginia State was slotted fifth in the poll with 79 points, followed by Fairmont State (62), Wheeling (55) and Glenville State (54). West Liberty checked in at ninth (44 points), with Concord (43), Alderson Broaddus (19) and W.Va. Wesleyan (13) rounding out the poll.
2021 MEC Preseason Football Poll
1. Notre Dame (10) -- 119
2. Charleston (2) -- 112
3. Frostburg State -- 101
4. UNC Pembroke -- 91
5. W.Va. State -- 79
6. Fairmont State -- 62
7. Wheeling -- 55
8. Glenville State -- 54
9. West Liberty -- 44
10. Concord -- 43
11. Alderson Broaddus -- 19
12. W.Va. Wesleyan -- 13
( ) Indicates first-place votes
* Coaches not permitted to vote for own team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.