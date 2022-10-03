FAIRMONT — For the first time in two years, about 500 North Central West Virginia residents are expected to converge in Clarksburg City Park for the 8th Annual Walk for Autism.
The walk is sponsored by all-volunteer Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society – West Virginia and aims to raise awareness and educate others about autism. But the walk is also a great way to bring families affected by autism together for fun and fellowship.
“The walk is an opportunity to get everyone together and show support for our families,” Corridor Chapter President Lea Robinson said. “It is set up to be a fun family event and is open to everyone. We will also have different groups represented with helpful information available. A lot of people do not understand autism or what services are available and hopefully this can help to bring understanding in the community.”
The walk takes place from 10 a.m. to noon in Nutter Fort in Harrison County. In previous years, the Walk for Autism attracted anywhere from 300-to 500 participants. The event will feature a DJ, crafts, games and information on therapies and services available for autism.
Many families come as “teams” showing support for their family members with autism.
The U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention estimates that autism is prevalent in 1 out of every 44 births, which underscores the need for ongoing public awareness about this complex disability while also allowing those on the spectrum lead productive and self-sufficient lives.
“We were very excited to have our walk again this year. Prior to COVID, we would normally had an event each month for our families and it is good to be getting back to our normal," Robinson said.
There is no entry fee for the walk, but participants can get sponsors and the chapter will collect donations during the walk as the only fundraiser it holds each year. Funds raised are used to provide educational resources, training and community programs for children and families affected by autism in the seven counties served.
“In addition to education, the idea behind the Corridor Chapter is to provide a supportive, accepting environment and activities for families affected by autism. A lot of the things we do together, families may not consider doing by themselves. It helps them expand what they might do and can improve the quality of their family life,” Robinson said.
The Corridor Chapter, started in 2013, serves more than 160 families in Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, and Taylor counties. The chapter has hosted a First Responders Training, educational speakers and seminars, as well as hosted the Swim Challenge with the Fairmont State University Swim Team working with the participants with autism teaching swimming skills. Monthly events have included attending family friendly sensory movies, painting and crafts as well as family swims and bowling, trips to the zoo, and other events planned in the local area.
For more information, contact corridorchapterwv@gmail.com or call Carol Giles at 304-377-4917.
