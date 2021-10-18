FAIRMONT — Area residents, Fairmont State University students and other guests have a chance Monday to learn about collecting family history at a program hosted by The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.
Joe Valencic will discuss such topics as how to interview family members, what questions to ask and how to use online resources to collect family history. The free 7 p.m. program will be presented virtually on Oct. 18 via Webex due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited for this event. The last time Joe visited the Folklife Center he discussed his research on Slovenians in West Virginia, which is featured in the current edition of Traditions: The Journal of West Virginia Folk Culture and Educational Awareness,” Folklife Center Interim Director Francene Kirk said. “This time Joe will share his experience as a family historian.”
Valencic, a marketing professional based in Cleveland, Ohio, serves on the Polka Hall of Fame board of directors as well as being the organization's historian and museum director. He also wrote the documentary "Polka! The Movie," which tells the story of Slovenian music in America.
“Historical storytelling — especially stories that feature ‘home’ and ‘family’ — is a vital tradition in Appalachia and worldwide,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said. “I’m excited our community gets to learn about Joe’s experience collecting family histories and writing about them. Participants are bound to come away from this evening enthused to start their own family story-gathering projects, and continue that tradition so vital to our region.”
Fluent in Slovenian, Valencic creates exhibits for the museum and curates traveling displays. He also writes the biographies for the Lifetime Achievers and Trustees Honor Roll. He stays connected to his Slovenian heritage by serving on the boards of different Slovenian organizations and promoting Slovenian and polka events.
Valencic writes, lectures and produces television documentaries on Slovenian American history and culture, both in the United States and in Europe and has obtained grants from Slovenia and developed partnerships with cultural institutions in Slovenia, Croatia, Italy and Austria. He is active in the Cleveland Slovenian community as president of the Cleveland Federation of Lodges of the Slovene National Benefit Society.
Participants may join at www.fairmontstate.edu/valencicwebex. Questions may be directed to 304-367-4403 or email francene.kirk@fairmontstate.edu.
The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is in an historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University. The Center is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating West Virginia’s rich cultural heritage and houses the University’s academic courses in folklore and museum studies. Visitors are invited to tour the Folklife Center exhibits on weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Additional times are available by appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.