FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont recently refinanced bonds taken out by the Water Department in the 1990s to make improvements to the water system. The bonds were originally set to cost a total of about $25 million but were cut by about $2 million thanks to the change.
At last Tuesday's meeting, Fairmont City Council passed a sweep resolution that set the bond payment amount, and allows those payments to be made electronically.
"What this one does, this just allows for the payments to be made electronically," said Fairmont City Clerk Janet Keller. "We're still making payments on the bonds. The refinancing of the bonds this way, they can be done by electronic transfer and they don't have to send a check into the municipal bond commission."
At the meeting, John Stump, a representative from Steptoe and Johnson, told the council how the refinancing would save the city money, thanks to a change in the amount of interest the municipality will be paying annually on the bonds.
"This is a refinancing very similar to home refinancing, the purpose of which is simply to save interest costs," Stump said. "The bond issue pays off in July of 2029; the total annual savings ranges a little bit from $383,000 to $ 388,000 and change."
According to Keller, this sweep resolution basically finishes off the necessary adjustments council had to make to refinance the bonds.
"It actually sets the rates," Keller said of the sweep resolution. "It goes hand-in-hand with the refinancing that we already did."
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield said he was happy to hear about the potential savings to the city through the refinancing.
"We always love to save money," Merrifield said. "It's a good bit, too."
Also at the meeting, the council passed an ordinance allowing for meetings to be held virtually, if the situation called for it. Merrifield said that although City Council has been having meetings in-person after having several via the Zoom platform, the need to revert to this method could arise at any time.
"It makes it legal... based upon the current numbers that we're facing to allow people that are concerned about the COVID to be able to do it remotely," Merrifield said. "Typically, people who may have pre-existing conditions and whatnot or older people, more senior citizens... you need that flexibility, because if you're just trying to keep everybody healthy, it gives you another tool."
