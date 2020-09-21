FAIRMONT — Experts say heightened cleanliness measures adopted by most Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic may actually help slow the spread of germs that cause other illnesses.
Sandy Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department, said the flu may not spread to as many people this year, because it spreads in a manner similar to COVID-19.
"With COVID right now, we may see fewer cases of the flu simply because of the measures that are in place to protect us from COVID-19," Hassenpflug said. "We're expecting an increase in people wanting the vaccine, but we're hoping we'll see a decrease in people actually with the flu."
According to Hassenpflug, the flu often spreads in the fall months because people are gathered inside close quarters more often. However, with social distancing guidelines in place, the likelihood of catching the flu will be lessened due to the same preventative measures used to fight COVID-19.
"Everyone is very health-conscious right now, and we're all putting the implementations in place to protect us and protect society," Hassenpflug said. "With the social distancing and the hand washing and the environmental cleaning and the mask wearing, they should all be protected against the flu as well, because you catch the flu the same way you would catch COVID-19."
Hassenpflug also said the Health Department has 2020 flu shots available, which she recommends everyone get to further protect themselves during fall and winter.
"September or October, those are good times to get the vaccination, because that is going to provide protection throughout the season," Hassenpflug said. "They can get it up to January, of course, but these months are good months to get them for protection."
Despite the dangers presented by coronavirus, Hassenpflug said people should still be wary of other illnesses, and should protect themselves as much as possible from the spread.
"We are anticipating an increase in people wanting the flu vaccine this year just because of the risk of COVID, and people are just kind of scared right now with the pandemic," Hassenpflug said. "They wouldn't want to get the flu on top of COVD and then have a double whammy."
Hassenpflug said the Marion County Health Department is scheduling flu shots at 304-366-3360.
