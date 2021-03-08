FAIRMONT — Storytellers will come together Tuesday to share folktales, true stories and tall tales at an event presented by The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.
To be offered for free and virtually, "Tales of Courage," is presented by members of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
“Fairmont State proudly serves as a cultural center for this region,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University president. “And I’m thrilled that even during a pandemic we continue to serve our community in that role. Storytelling is vital to a culture. West Virginia has such a strong tradition of storytelling, and The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center has a long history of showcasing dynamic storytellers. I encourage everyone to enjoy this online event.”
Storytellers Gil Myers, Kate McConnell, James Froemel, Joyce Geary, Mike Perry and Katie Ross will share their love of storytelling, which can be viewed online at fairmontstate.edu/TalesOfCourage.
Founded in 1996, the West Virginia Storytelling Guild is a diverse group of performers who hail from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. They tell their stories at schools, libraries, churches, festivals and civic organizations. They are proud to represent West Virginia’s rich storytelling culture. The Guild has partnered with the Folklife Center for numerous events and calls the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center their home.
Housed in an historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University, the Folklife Center holds the Ruth Ann Musick Folklore Archives, the Phyllis W. Moore West Virginia Authors Archives and the Patty Looman Collection. Students who minor in folklore as well as museum students gain valuable hands-on experience by working with these collections. For information about "Tales of Courage" and other online programs, call 304-367-4403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.