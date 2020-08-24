FAIRMONT — Robert Behzadi came to the city from his native Italy as an exchange student.
Now, he is back in Fairmont as the proprietor of Mama Di Roma, an authentic Italian restaurant on Adams Street that opened amid the pandemic. Behzadi built the restaurant in the former location of the Red Hen Bakery, which closed last year.
"I have an Italian mother and a Persian father," Behzadi said. "I went to college over here, I was an exchange student in the '80s. I moved away and came back and wanted to open an Italian restaurant."
Last week, Behzadi and his wife, Mary, celebrated the opening of the restaurant with a ribbon cutting event hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Fairmont.
Mama Di Roma officially opened in June, and Behzadi said opening a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic was itself a challenge.
"It was very challenging because of the pandemic and what's going on, but we were determined to make it," he said.
Tim Liebrecht, executive director of the Main Street Fairmont, helped welcome the restaurant to Fairmont, and said the addition of a new Italian eatery adds new variety to downtown.
"Mama Di Roma — great food," Liebrecht said. "We appreciate you guys being part of our revitalization of downtown. Coming in in the middle of a pandemic of all things, thank you so much. We welcome you with open arms and we just congratulate you on the opening of this amazing restaurant."
Jonathan Board, chair of the Chamber of Commerce's board of directors, presented a certificate to the owners for their persistence in opening the restaurant despite the challenges.
"In the midst of a pandemic, you decided to be problem solvers and we appreciate that," Board said.
Behzadi accepted and said getting materials and supplies was the biggest challenge in opening Mama Di Roma.
"I had to run to Pittsburgh, I had to run to Charleston, I had to go to Walmart every single day to get supply," he said. "But it's getting better every day."
Behzadi said he chose Fairmont because he loved the culture and the people, but also because of the history present in the city that can be unlocked just by looking at the buildings and architecture.
"The people, the town, the culture, whenever you look at all the buildings, they remind me of history," Behzadi said. "I always cook Italian food and I'm good at it and I'm going to pursue it."
Behzadi said business has been good despite the chaos of the pandemic and Mama Di Roma has already attracted regulars who come for the food and atmosphere almost every day.
"The traffic has been overwhelming and very good," Behzadi said. "People appreciate our hard work and everything is good so far."
Mama Di Roma is located at 323 Adams St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.
