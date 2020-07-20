GLENVILLE — As she watched her older brothers grow up in the game, she constructed the dream.
When she started playing organized basketball herself in the fourth grade, she kept the dream. Years later in high school as she led Fairmont Senior High to its first state championship game appearance in 17 years, she kept the dream. When she went off to play college ball at Cleveland State before transferring to Glenville State College as a sophomore, she kept the dream. And following three seasons at Glenville State College in which she helped the Lady Pioneers win three-consecutive Mountain East Conference championships, she kept the dream still.
Then, finally, after years of keeping the dream, Emily Stoller realized the dream.
This past week, Stoller, a 2016 Fairmont Senior High graduate, officially became a pro basketball player, signing a contract with NBF Castelló (Nou Bàsquet Femení Castelló) in Spain.
"Every little kid growing up as an athlete, they want to play at the next level and play professionally," Stoller said, "and having my dreams turn into reality is just such an unreal feeling."
Stoller, who finished her career at Glenville State with the 9th most points and 4th most made 3-pointers in school history, will leave for Spain at the end of August to begin her pro career with NBF Castello, which is moving from the Spanish League's Division III ranks to Division II this upcoming season.
"Being from a small town, it can be a little bit scary to venture out, and, right now, maybe I am a little bit scared," Stoller said, "but I always think back to me being that little girl and having that dream."
Stoller, who finished tied for second in the entire NCAA (DI, DII and DIII) in made 3s this past season with 111, has been set up with her own apartment along the beach by the team and will immediately join NBF Castello once she arrives in Spain.
"I am super proud of Emily on this accomplishment," said GSC head coach Kim Stephens in a release by the school. "She has been the face of our program for the last two years. No one deserves this more than her and I know that she will work extremely hard and I am excited to see her start her professional career."
For her career at Glenville State in which she developed into a versatile scorer and long-range bomber, Stoller tallied 271 made 3-pointers, scored 1,494 points, made 207 assists and 132 steals. All of those career marks are in the Top 30 in program history.
Before Stoller reached the college ranks, she was a cornerstone of Fairmont Senior High's rise to annual state championship contender status.
In her four seasons with the Lady Polar Bears, Stoller was named to the Class AA all-state team three times, where she earned second team honors in 2013 and 2014 before being selected as the team captain of the all-state first team as a senior.
"She put us into championship mode, her and Kaden Whaley — I always give Kaden Whaley a lot of props too — because they were a tandem, like Stockton and Malone," said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines, who coached Stoller all four years of high school. "When you're a coach and you're first starting the job (like I was), you want players to totally be able to buy in and to want to work. She'd want to work to the point where she could get on your nerves — she always wanted to get in the gym.
"That's one of the best things you can watch as a coach is to watch a player grow, and she's made tremendous strides."
