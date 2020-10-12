FAIRMONT — After serving two terms as West Virginia Secretary of State from 2009-2017, Marion County native Natalie Tennant is running for the office again this year.
Tennant said she has faith in the voting process, including the security of mail-in absentee voting because she understands the system in place to combat voter fraud.
"We know that vote by mail is secure," Tennant said. "There are many levels of security for it, and we know that there are examples of states where it has been successful and secure."
Tennant has worked on systems for vote tracking and voter confidence, including a digital system that allows ballots to be tracked that are sent through the mail.
"There are also levels of security when it comes to ballot tracking," Tennant said. "If you knew that you sent an application in, you should know when it got there, and that they have processed it and when it is coming back."
Even in cases where there is potential voter fraud, Tennant said her office, as well as county clerk's offices around the state have security through checks and double checks of absentee ballot requests. She referenced an incident in 2010, where a candidate for sheriff had attempted to use voter intimidation to secure his election.
"There was an attempt to take an election back in 2010 in Lincoln County using the absentee ballot process," Tennant said. "What that required was the sheriff was in cahoots with the county clerk to pull this off."
Tennant said she believes attempts to write off the security of absentee voting are a form of voter suppression, because it is making people lack confidence in the process.
"Voter confusion is voter suppression," Tennant said. "Lack of confidence is voter suppression and making someone doubt their confidence in the process is voter suppression."
The Fairview native said she wants to bring a level of respect to the Secretary of State's office so people will once again have confidence in the process of absentee voting.
"It first comes down to decency and dignity," Tennant said. "That's what I'm saying this race comes down to, because if you treat people with decency and dignity, that's going to influence the rest of your policy, the way you put it in place."
Tennant said she wants to bring West Virginia to the forefront of developments in the election process because the state has the potential to adopt new systems and technology early on as it comes out.
"We should be looking at the next reform and the next advances to take place," Tennant said. "I want to be on the forefront on things, not to a detriment, but, 'Hey, we're small enough so we can absorb some pilot projects.'"
