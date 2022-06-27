MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia All-American offensive lineman Rich Braham is the bridge between then and now, a one-time recruit turned into the father of a current recruit.
He has seen both sides of it all, from Don Nehlen to Neal Brown, from an undefeated 1993 West Virginia football team to one that now is trying to build back toward that and will apparently do this with Braham's son, Noah, who Saturday committed to WVU.
Times, Rich Braham understands, are different and there are more distractions, more pressures today, but in some ways, it is the same.
Both Rich Braham and Noah come to WVU being looked at as tight ends or linebackers, although the elder Braham proved you never really know what you are getting. Rich Braham, who first attended WVU as a preferred walk-on, gained 100 pounds during his stay at the school, and became an offensive lineman who would author a 13-year professional career.
Rich Braham now is seeing his oldest son — there are twins Rylee and Luke behind Noah — going through the recruiting process of an entirely different era with so much more attention, and so many more distractions, than he had.
The glossy facilities of today, the NIL money, the transfer portal, the influence of social media — it all plays a role, but it can't be the deciding factor, Braham indicated.
"The best advice I can give him is give everything 100%. Give it your all," he said. "I watch him in high school and seen him do that, how he has the passion for the sport."
That is what really never changes.
"You don't really feel like it's hard to give it all if that's what you love to do," Braham said. "You just can't go out and be good at playing football if you don't have a passion for it. You go out and watch the best of the best, they love what they do."
It is the game and the person that is the main course of recruiting, not the salad and dessert that comes with it.
But, it's harder to figure it all out today.
"Recruiting has changed drastically over the years and especially the last couple of years because of COVID it has really changed," Braham said. "Players can play extra years. Players now can just transfer from one school to another. I'm not sure what all the rules are, but it seems like a kid is at one school one year and the next year he's somewhere else.
"The thing that is still the same is if you have a kid who is a hard worker and goes out there and shows them that he can do the job, that's what they are looking for," he said.
He remembers what it was like when he went through it.
"Now it's all social media," he said. "In my day, you got letters in the mail or to Coach Kelley, who is still at UHS. Sometimes they would just come to the high school and not even call anyone.
"Now it's all social media, Snapchat. I don't even Snapchat. It's unbelievable how much easier the communication is today. You hear from a lot more different schools than you used to."
The sales pitch has changed because there's so much more to offer today. Education now is as much a focus as football, facilities are now nearly as spas as work places, and there's that NIL money out there pulling young people in directions they probably shouldn't be going to.
Braham was asked how he is handling the NIL aspect of his son choosing a school.
"I'm more focused on him becoming a player, getting better every day and learning the game of football. In the long run, it all comes together. If you can play, you go from there," he said.
"There's players, maybe not in football ... but in basketball, I see players staying in school because they can earn more money than if they get drafted. One gentleman who transferred from WVU is staying at Kentucky because he can earn more money than he could if he went into the draft."
He didn't mention the name but you all know it's Oscar Tshiebwe.
This is the effect of the NIL money and the transfer portal — one keeps a kid in school, which may be good; the other allows him to chase the money from school to school, which may not be the right way to approach it.
"It's a big cycle," Braham said. "I'd like to see them do a study 10 years from now and see how much these young men coming up and getting paid, how much will they have left? That's a lot to put on a young individual when you hand them all that money.
"Sports does not last forever. I played 13 years, a long time, but I retired at 36. You've got to do something else then for your whole life."
No matter what the school colors, they are now becoming green.
"Everything has changed so much to the money side. Back in my day, if you had a great stadium, a great place to work out, a nice place where you could go study with tutors to help you out, you had phenomenal facilities," Braham said.
"Now in these facilities, they even have barber chairs. What is that? Are you playing football or getting your hair cut? You tour these facilities; they are all unbelievable ... and it's all about recruiting."
Braham's situation was different, of course, when he came out of high school. He wound up walking on at WVU, which speaks to potential but someone in need of development.
Why did he choose WVU and live at his home?
"I stayed at home because I didn't want my parents to pay for my education," Braham said. "For me to move out and go in the dorms, it was probably around $2,500 or $3,000 a year back then. That's not very much now, but I couldn't have my parents paying for something that — being a young man — I could avoid by driving eight minutes to get to from my parents house.
"I couldn't justify it."
He redshirted that first year, won a starting job the next season when he played against Penn State and never looked back.
He wound up an All-American left tackle, then was drafted in the third round of the 1994 NFL draft by Arizona before being traded to the Bengals, starting at left guard before being moved to center.
Now he is watching son Noah embark on a similar journey.
He has advised him but the final decision is Noah's.
"I want him to make his own decision. Whatever I've done, he has to think of it as 'Who is Noah?' Life is not easy. Nothing is. School is not easy. A job is not easy. Playing sports is not easy, so you have to go out and make a name for yourself," he said.
