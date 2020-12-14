FAIRMONT — Blueprints, a foster child nonprofit agency, normally holds a clay shoot in Pennsylvania to raise money to purchase holiday toys and presents to give to foster families.
When management at the Books-A-Million store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport learned the agency needed help, the store created a program to gather donations to help the families that have taken in foster children.
"They have collected — it is unbelievable with what the community has done with buying these toys," said Tina Hevener, outreach specialist and case worker with Blueprints. "We have had a total of about 35 totes of books and toys that have come in from people donating those to us."
According to Hevener, Blueprints has about 50 kids in foster homes, each foster family would purchase Christmas gifts for the kids. The organization distributes toys, clothing and books to these families as a way to aid the people who have taken in foster kids.
"It's just a little thank you that we give to the foster families," Hevener said. "I think we have close to 50 children that we have in our foster homes. I usually give when there are biological children in the home something little for them."
Hevener said the organization normally would give books as presents because it is important for kids to read as part of their growth and educational development. The partnership with Books-A-Million has brought even more books to the organization to give out to the children.
"Children need to read, it helps them intellectually and they can let their imaginations run wild," Hevener said. "There are so many books downstairs and there are activity books and coloring books, and as I go through the Christmas wish list I can find specifically what they have asked for from Santa Claus."
To make a donation to Blueprints through Books-A-Million, call 304-842-4983.
