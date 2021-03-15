CHARLESTON — An 84-year-old woman is the fourth Marion County resident to die from COVID-19 in a two-day period, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
According to Sunday's DHHR COVID report, 11 West Virginia residents died from the coronavirus bringing the state total to 2,530 deaths. There have been 2,298,144 total confirmed COVID-19 lab results received and 135,468 total cases. To date, DHHR reports that 389,904 West Virginia residents have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 244,567 residents have been fully vaccinated.
The other deaths DHHR confirmed in Sunday's report include an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County and a 74-year old male from Mercer County.
“It’s important to remember that every number on our dashboard represents a person,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We remember those we have lost as we continue to fight this pandemic.”
In Saturday's DHHR report, three of the eight COVID deaths were residents of Marion County, including an 81-year old female, a 58-year old male and a 94-year old female.
DHHR data shows that Harrison County has had 75 residents die of COVID-19 and currently has 227 active cases of COVID. Marion County has had 44 COVID deaths and currently has 203 active cases, while Monongalia County has had 81 COVID deaths and currently has 448 active cases.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,030), Boone (1,644), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,076), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (483), Fayette (2,777), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,127), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,310), Harrison (4,962), Jackson (1,699), Jefferson (3,713), Kanawha (12,370), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,283), Logan (2,802), Marion (3,782), Marshall (3,099), Mason (1,809), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,293), Mineral (2,602), Mingo (2,195), Monongalia (8,296), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,258), Ohio (3,708), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,626), Putnam (4,346), Raleigh (4,934), Randolph (2,429), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,100), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,723), Wayne (2,634), Webster (379), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (362), Wood (7,254), Wyoming (1,772).
