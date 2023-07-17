FAIRMONT — From sports cars to old-style pickup trucks, dozens of vehicles from various decades and designs pulled into Monroe Street Saturday as part of the 2023 Friendly City Car Show, held annually in downtown Fairmont.
Some participants who won big in years past came back this year just to participate again. Brothers Chuck and Mike Stalnaker of Lumberport received a prize for their 1978 Champagne Edition Volkswagen in the inaugural show three years ago, and still make a point of returning every year for fun.
Mike Stalnaker said he loves when visitors ask him about his car. “Their genuine interest in stuff like that, it’s cool,” he said, emphasizing that visitors of all ages express interest in their vehicle. “We like explaining the story of this thing, what we did to get it.”
The brothers found the van “about six years ago up in Clarksburg, and talked a guy into finally selling it,” Chuck Stalnaker said. The brothers then did body work on the vehicle to get it in prime condition, and Chuck Stalnaker even built a matching trailer for it from scratch.
The brothers are very proud of the car, which was only manufactured for one year. “It was as good as you could get in 1978. This thing had every bell and whistle you could get,” Chuck Stalnaker said. The van features its original ice trays, a two-burner stove,and a sink.
Working on a Volkswagen was not uncharted territory for the Stalnaker brothers, who worked on the vehicles in their father’s Volkswagen repair shop as teens.
“It’s kind of full circle,” Mike Stalnaker said.
“I swore I’d never touch another one after I left that garage, but we ended up doing this,” Chuck Stalnaker said. “I came back.”
The show began three years ago in conjunction with Hometown Market, a monthly event that brings together local vendors throughout the late spring and summer.
“Each Hometown Market, we add a special different feature. We like to have variety to all of our markets,” said Alex Petry, executive director at Main Street Fairmont, the downtown revitalization organization that oversees the event. The car show marked July’s special event.
Kim and Bob Rogers have organized the show annually since they were first approached to do so by Main Street Fairmont at the market’s creation. The show also welcomes vendors from several local businesses that specialize in car products, Kim Rogers said.
Bob Rogers is a long-time car lover, which led him to get involved in the show. Currently, the Rogers belong to a Corvette club, as well as Big Boys Toys Car Club based in Fairmont. “We know a lot of car people,” Kim Rogers said.
Kim Rogers appreciates seeing what the show brings to her community. “I’m a local girl,” she said. “I love to see people out and about and enjoying things.”
This year’s car show was the highlight of the entire market for Fairmont resident Alan Fishel. Fishel's favorite vehicle was a 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria.
Sherry Kinder, also from Fairmont, said she appreciated the opportunity to actually speak with the owners of these impressive vehicles.
Kinder’s favorite part of the show was “just seeing the cars,” she said. “The people, they take such wonderful care of them.”
The show offered a number of door prizes. Mark Barker, commercial accounts manager at NAPA Auto Parts in Fairmont, ran a booth at the show that distributed door prizes to attendees on a ticket lottery system.
Barker said that he loves seeing “all of the old cars.” While he did not have a particular favorite, he noted that, “if he had the key to all of them,” he would take them for a ride without hesitation.
The show also featured prizes for the cars that were either selected by experts as best in their field, or voted for a prize by visitors or the event’s affiliated organizations. The following cars and car owners took home trophies at this year’s show:
Best of the ’50s and People's Choice awards: 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria, owned by Walton Bush.
Best of the ’60s: 1967 Chevrolet Nova, owned by Dennis Cook.
Best of the ’70s: 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, owned by Darrell Carpenter.
Best of the ’80s: 1981 Chevrolet Corvette, owned by Mark Stephens.
NAPA’s choice: 1932 Ford, owned by David White.
Main Street Fairmont’s choice: 1955 Chevrolet, owned by Brad Starcher.
Oldest: 1925 Ford, owned by Jim Spadafore.
Farthest Traveled: 2002 Chevrolet Blazer, owned by Joshua Bosely (traveled 60 miles).
