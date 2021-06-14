FAIRMONT — Seventy-two golfers weaved their way through Green Hills Country Club’s golf course Friday for the third Polar Bear Football Golf Tournament, as Fairmont Senior alumni and supporters of Polar Bear Football Boosters were welcomed back after the tournament was canceled in 2020.
The tournament’s proceeds — generated by team entry fees and corporate sponsorships for each hole in the tournament — will be put toward funding the football program this fall. Prizes were awarded to the first, second, and third place finishes as 24 teams took part.
As programs such as the Polar Bear Football Golf Tournament begin anew, boosters president Jeremy Laird could gauge the excitement around the event.
“Everyone’s excited to come back out, to gather, to drink, to play golf, all for the Polar Bear football team,” Laird said shortly before the tournament kicked off around noon.
Laird, who has been president of the boosters for three years, felt the social impact of the COVID virus’ spread, but even as last year’s golf tournament was canceled, the boosters found ways to still successfully support different Fairmont Senior athletic programs.
“Actually, we did good as a booster organization through a pandemic — I was shocked,” Laird said.
While normal dinners and fundraisers could not take place, Laird and the boosters quickly pivoted to alternative events — virtual ‘elimination dinners,’ printing T-shirts with corporate sponsors instead of the usual paper programs, and putting on contactless drive-thru events for supporters to pick up prizes they’d won through those virtual events.
“We were the first high school in the area to do (alternative events), and we had several competitor high schools that reached out and said “Hey how’d you do that, can you help us?” so we assisted a couple other schools to do those types of fundraisers,” Laird said.
The boosters’ support of the Polar Bears football team was rewarded with a 2020 state championship, after the title game was canceled as Fairmont Senior's would-be opponent succumbed to COVID troubles. Now with last year behind them, Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic is looking to see how his team responds.
“It’s always interesting to see how senior classes develop as they’ve gone through the program and the values of your program is instilled in them,” Bartic said before hitting the golf course. “And when it’s their time to run the ship, how they manage that and how their leadership develops. And that filters through the rest of your team, that’s the measuring stick of your program — if your player leadership continues to be successful.”
As for the upcoming season, Bartic’s hopes for the seven-time state champion Polar Bears are high.
“Our expectations are always to maximize our potential, we want our team to be the best version it can be. Those are our goals,” Bartic said. “We don’t set a win-loss goal, our goal is to win every game we play. Our guys know that, and our focus is on ourselves — getting ourselves better, being the best version of ourselves.”
For the Polar Bears, being their best version starts with their summer practices, which began shortly after the school year ended. And while the players themselves were not among the participants of the golf outing, Bartic saw the same support from the community that he and his players see on Friday nights at East-West Stadium.
“We have great support locally, alumni love to come back and play in [the tournament], it’s a chance for guys to get together,” Bartic said. “Beyond the fundraising — that’s not really the primary goal. We want to continue to promote our brand and continue to celebrate the tradition that we have at Fairmont Senior.”
“It’s grown over the years,” Laird said. “I’ve been involved with this tournament for five years now and it has grown in numbers. A lot of people were anxious to get back — it’s great camaraderie, it’s just great to get back out and actually see people. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a great time.”
For more information on FSHS Football Boosters, visit their Facebook page @FSHSFootballBoosters or email fshsfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.