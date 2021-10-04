CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has extended the youth version of his COVID-19 vaccination incentive program.
West Virginians from age 12 to 17 now have until Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. to get vaccinated and register online at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov. By registering, those who rececive a COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible for the final prize drawing for “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
The final prize drawing will also be pushed back to the following Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“I’m postponing so we can give more and more people time to get registered and get vaccinated,” Justice said. “The only way in the world we’re going to stop this pandemic is to get vaccinated, and for those that have been fully vaccinated for over six months and are eligible, you’ve got to get your booster shot.”
Gov. Justice said Friday that the statewide coronavirus death toll has reached 3,722, with 80 more deaths being reported since his previous briefing on Wednesday.
“Do you want me to continue to read 80 West Virginians that we’ve lost every other day?” Gov. Justice asked. “We can stop it. But we need to get vaccinated.
“We only had 3,100 people get vaccinated since the last time I was here. Really and truly, it’s not enough, unless you want me to roll in here with the death lottery and read 80 names – and you or one of your loved ones could be one of them.”
The final round of prizes that to be given away include a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette and five more full ride scholarships to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
Additional prizes include a custom boat, a dream wedding valued at $150,000, free gas for 10 years, premium ATVs, top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mowers, WVU and Marshall University football or basketball season ticket packages, and season passes to West Virginia ski resorts.
*Those who previously registered for Round 1 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 2*
Also on Friday, Justice reported that there are now 14,014 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; up by 670 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Wednesday. However, the active case count is down overall by 15,730 cases since peaking two weeks ago, dropping 52.9% in just 14 days.
Meanwhile, a small downward trend has emerged in the number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators across West Virginia.
The number of hospitalizations is now 958; down from a peak of 1,012 on Sept. 24.
The number of patients in hospital intensive care units is now 269; down from a peak of 296 on Sept. 29.
The number of patients on ventilators is now 172; down from a peak of 195 on Sept. 25.
