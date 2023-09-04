FAIRMONT — When Corey Hines stepped into his role as graduation and career awareness coach for Fairmont Senior High in October 2021, he found a student body straining to stay connected despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students struggled to access resources remotely, and disparities in their home lives bled into their educational experiences and outcomes. Often, it was hard to pinpoint a single issue to address — but that’s why Hines’s position worked so well.
Established during the pandemic, the graduation coach position allowed staff to tackle new challenges as they arose, bearing in mind the goal of preparing students for life beyond Marion County Schools.
With a new staff member picking up the slack, schools could tackle new challenges as they arose without detracting from the work educators and administrators were already doing, Hines said.
In his two years as a graduation coach, Hines said he offered behavioral and mental health support, connected students with scholarship and internship opportunities, and has gotten to know students personally.
“It was very successful at building relationships with a lot of kids outside of one facet,” he said. “To conversate with them and let them know that you’re there to help in any way possible.”
Constance Duffey began as a graduation and career awareness coach for East Fairmont High after serving in a similar role in Harrison County.
Like Hines, Duffey said her position required flexibility, helping students access graduation and career resources tailored to personal circumstances.
At times, this meant advising students who were struggling academically, or preparing the school community for changes to graduation requirements affecting public schools across the Mountain State.
Although it manifested in different forms over time, Duffey said her responsibility was helping students and educators “stay on track.”
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said that the arrival and departure of graduation coaches in Marion County Schools is complicated.
While federal funding distributed to schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for the positions to be created, the discontinuation of that same funding is the reason the position will now come to an end.
The graduation coach role was conceptualized early in the pandemic as an “intervention” to help students access resources, submit college applications, and prepare for post-graduation life, Heston said.
This has proved especially pressing with the ebb and flow of public health concerns, as students continue to face disruptions in their studies and accessing educational and career opportunities, she added.
“We received several letters from parents in support of positions like that,” Heston said. “They’ve been vital and needed positions to get us through this.”
The West Virginia Department of Education began distributing this funding from the federal government in 2020, and ended in 2023. Without this funding, Marion County Schools lacks the financial resources to offer the position beyond this academic year.
But some educators worry that issues related to the pandemic persist in classrooms today — they just cannot be amended through federal funding.
“Some of the COVID issues still persist,” Hines said. “Students, they probably say this is a valuable position to have.”
“I think it’s very important,” he added. “I think later down the line they will see the value of it.”
While the graduation coach role will soon no longer exist in Marion County Schools, efforts to provide graduation resources will not depart anytime soon, Heston said. Educators are focused on revitalizing college and career readiness in years to come.
Heston added the county is “blessed to have relationships with a number of higher education institutions,” including Pierpont Technical & Community College and Fairmont State University.
By continuing to work with these institutions, Heston hopes the county can offer “innovative new ways” to help students begin their higher education journeys, from campus tours to collaborative programming.
In addition, the school continues to offer school counselors with “amazing experience” in graduation preparation, who can “help our students with scholarship opportunities” and other steps toward college study.
With their final year in Marion County Schools underway, graduation coaches are reckoning with what it means for their positions to be gone entirely.
Duffey said she will miss the relationships she has formed with her students most of all. After 26 years teaching, Duffey does not yet know her next step as an educator.
“I’m so sad,” she said. “I love that school, these faculty and students.”
Hines hopes to continue providing outreach to local youth, either in schools or through the nonprofit sector. But, for now, he remains uncertain what the future holds.
“I will still be doing something out there, trying to help kids,” Hines said. But “I’m not sure if it’s going to be in education.”
