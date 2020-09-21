FAIRMONT — In Stephen Smith’s unconventional campaign for governor, the community organizer and first-time candidate finished only five points behind establishment favorite and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango in the Democratic party’s five-person primary race.
All along, though, Smith contended his West Virginia Can’t Wait organization was less about him personally and more about building a statewide grassroots movement that would endure to fight another day.
Much of Smith’s campaign literature never mentioned his name and instead focused on a big-tent approach that rejected corporate donations, promised to end political corruption in the state, and advocated a range of positions from revitalizing entrepreneurship to legalizing marijuana.
Smith and WV Can’t Wait outraised anyone else running for governor, nearly all of its of donations coming in the form of small personal contributions.
While Smith’s name won’t be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, at least one-third of his 96 WV Can’t Wait colleagues and political aspirants have advanced to the general election.
Some of them, such as city council candidates, have already won non-partisan races. Others from the WV Can’t Wait slate, including U.S. Senate hopeful Paula Jean Swearengin, first district U.S. House of Representatives candidate Natalie Cline, and a host of mayoral, city council, board of education, and county commission contenders are actively campaigning now.
On a late summer Saturday at East Marion Park in Fairmont and only 44 days before the general election, WV Can’t Wait held a final-push organizational meeting and picnic. Smith was there, writing postcards to voters, giving turn-out-the-vote advice, and generally lending a hand as the 2020 election hits the homestretch.
“Just in the last three months, we’ve held, organized or scheduled seven fundraisers, nine press conferences and three candidate trainings. We’ve had literally hundreds of conversations to recruit volunteers. All these things have happened since the primary election,” said Smith.
Smith said the WV Can’t Wait movement is still in its infancy and continues to grow.
“We spent two years telling the truth about politics — that one candidate isn’t enough, that one campaign isn’t enough, that one election season isn’t enough. We’re going to keep going,” he said. “What we’re trying to do now is elect the first-ever slate of WV Can’t Wait candidates statewide. We won’t stop until we win a people’s government in West Virginia.”
Smith continues to travel the state on behalf of the movement he started.
“We had a large press conference this week in Mason County, where some of our candidates released the strongest pro-cannabis legislation in West Virginia history. Last week in Fayette County, some of our candidates released the strongest campaign finance legislation in West Virginia history. More than 200 WV Can’t Wait people have been placed as volunteers with campaigns,” he said.
Smith, a graduate of Harvard University and a community activist in Charleston, said he plans to play a role in state politics for years to come.
“Never in my life have I been a part of something where I felt so at home and purposeful. I’m not going anywhere. I was born in Charleston, so this is home,” he said. “It’s a gift to be able to wake up in the morning and do something meaningful with people from all different walks of life. I wouldn’t give that up for the world.”
Aryanna Islam, of Pleasant Valley, ran unsuccessfully for a House of Delegates seat in the 50th district. The 20-year-old East Fairmont High graduate who is currently majoring in political science at West Virginia University plans to run again.
Islam said she was attracted to WV Can’t Wait because it embraced issues young people face.
“I wanted to see some youth representation in government. I think it’s something we definitely lack. We’ll be the ones who will have to deal with the future of our state,” she said.
For young people today who’d prefer to remain living in their home state, Islam said, the lack of career opportunities often force them to relocate.
“I don’t think people who are older understand the amount of pressure younger people face regarding their future in the state. I’ve had thoughts of leaving myself. I really don’t want to, but if the opportunities aren’t here, I really have no choice but to leave. I’m trying to make sure all my friends have the opportunities to stay here and help make the state a better place,” she said.
David Knapp is running for the City of Fairmont’s District 2 non-partisan council seat, which is being vacated by Frank Yann, who decided not to run for reelection.
Knapp is originally from St. Albans, served in the U.S. Air Force, and lived in Washington, D.C. for six years, where he worked as a contractor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He moved to Fairmont because he found a career opportunity here and works as a cyber security engineer with Leidos at the I-79 Technology Park.
“Fairmont is the technical hub of the state. There’s more IT work here than anywhere else,” he said.
Knapp said the first phone call he made when deciding to run on the WV Can’t Wait slate was to Yann, whom he hopes to succeed on city council. He said he spoke at length with the councilman about the city’s needs and said his priorities include developing the Rail Trail network, recruiting local business initiatives in the city, and revitalizing downtown Fairmont.
“I love seeing the new restaurants moving into downtown, but let’s get some anchors in there, some doctors’ offices, for instance, things that will drive foot traffic,” he said.
Ryan Deems is running for the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 48, which serves all of Harrison County and a small slice of Taylor County. It’s a four-seat district that includes two incumbents and 10 total candidates.
Deems grew up in Clarksburg in what he said is “a very prototypical working family.” He is a first-generation college graduate, has a bachelor’s degree in education from Glenville State College and a master’s degree in education. He is a teacher at Clarksburg’s Mountaineer Middle School and currently serves as president of the Harrison County Education Association.
Like many WV Can’t Wait candidates, it’s his first foray into politics.
“I’m running because West Virginia is worth fighting for. In my neighborhood now and with the students I serve, we’re still facing a large level of poverty that’s completely unacceptable. It seems like politicians of both parties have forgotten working people,” Deems said.
He said his goal, if elected, is to work for working people.
“WV Can’t Wait’s values really align with mine, more than any other traditional political party. Politicians always say ‘People, not politics’ but it’s a lie. They try to play the party line,” he said. “As a lawmaker, if I’m elected, my plan is to make sure what we do positively affects the everyday average citizen in West Virginia.”
While not a candidate himself, Michael White, a Fairmont resident for the past 10 years, is Marion County co-captain for WV Can’t Wait. Originally from Charleston, he is a social worker in Clarksburg at the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s Administration Medical Center.
“We’re the first movement in our state that’s not geared toward one person. That’s because we don’t need one leader, we need 1,000 of them. That’s the type of movement we’re trying to build,” White said.
Katey Lauer was the campaign manager for Stephen Smith’s gubernatorial campaign and is the co-chair of WV Can’t Wait.
A veteran community activist, Lauer grew up and lives in Fayette County, where she is fighting for safe community drinking water access. She said it was her frustrating drive to safeguard the water that eventually led to her current position.
“During those campaigns for something we thought was a basic thing folks should have, like safe drinking water, we couldn’t get our politicians to move,” Lauer said. “Part of why I’m personally motivated to get involved in electoral politics is to have an opportunity to address issues head-on that are important to our people.”
Like many others, Lauer said the movement with which she’s allied is only the beginning.
“We’re just getting started. This is our first election cycle. I think one thing that’s important and different is we see elections as a benchmark for movement-building, rather than purely as an end unto themselves,” she said. “We’re excited this fall to get our first set of candidates into office. It’s a test of how much movement energy we’ve built and a jumping-off point for where we go from here.”
Lauer said the relatively young age of those involved with WV Can’t Wait is a positive sign for the future.
“There are many young people involved and I think it’s a sign we’re going to be here for a while. Our leadership team is comprised of 14 folks right now, the vast majority of whom are under the age of 40. In terms of West Virginia politics, that’s certainly different. It’s part of what we need and why we’re going to last,” she said.
