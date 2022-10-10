FAIRMONT — When a disaster hits, it's too late to prepare.
That's why Saturday the Fairmont Senior Field House was lined with tables stacked with information about what to do in the event of an emergency or disaster.
Hosted by the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches, Saturday's expo was the first held in several years, mostly due to COVID-19. According to Council President Cathy Reed, in the aftermath of a disaster like a pandemic, she and her peers felt now was the most opportune time to restart the expo.
"There's a need for us to have disaster preparedness, especially because we're coming out of COVID," Reed said. "A disaster can effect anyone. It can be a flood, a fire, it can be a homeless situation, or it could even be a death in a family. We wanted to offer the community, the resources that families might need."
At the event were representatives from several organizations like the Marion County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, National Guard and Family Resource Network.
When something happens in the community, be it large or small, the first line of defense is the DHSEM, which operates the county's 911 call center. Captain Lacy Morgan manned the organization's table at the expo and said that the most important thing to do in any emergency situation is to get the right help as soon as possible.
"Place the phone call and call us to let us know what's going on. It's our job to figure out who needs to help you and how they need to get there," Morgan said. "The best piece of information you can give is what it is and where it's taking place."
In high-stress situations like a flood or fire, the details of a 911 call can be hard to hash out, that why professionals like Morgan have questions to walk through the important and critical details.
Responses are usually simple enough in most situations, a fire truck, ambulance or police cruiser is sent out to the scene to deal with the problem, but when something major like a natural disaster happens, the protocols are a bit more complicated.
In an event like the Mannington Flood, DHSEM will activate what's called the Emergency Operations Center, where all communication and traffic about the response to the disaster will come through.
That's usually where the National Guard comes in.
"When we're called in, our job is to coordinate with the [EOC] to find out exactly what the needs are," said Captain James Wikle of the Army National Guard. "Most times what the response is, is a county assessment team ... what they do is go out into the county and try to figure out exactly what's going on."
But sometimes the disasters aren't massive floods or raging fires. Sometimes they're more personal and can be handled with a little bit of preparation.
These sorts of disasters are handled by the Marion County Quick Response Team, who specialize in responding to any emergency related to drugs or alcohol. Many of the situations they're called to can be prevented by a simple training in NARCAN.
"Every single life is worth saving, whether you know the person or you don't and when you agree with their choices or you don't," QRT Coordinator Maxine Harker said. "To have the knowledge to use something as simple as nasal NARCAN to someone is worth at least carrying. It's harmless if you're wrong and nothing but beneficial if you're right."
Guests at the expo were also given packs and paperwork about starting their own emergency kit— basics like spare cash, a flashlight, a first aid kit, a whistle and to keep a three-day supply of water and food on hand just in case a disaster would hit.
For more information about disaster preparedness, visit www.ready.wv.gov.
