FAIRMONT — The annual Heirloom Plant Sale hosted by the Master Gardeners of Marion County and West Virginian University's Extension Service was held at the Prickett's Fort Visitor Center.
The sale ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but by noon many of the plants had sold out. They had sold out of the 400 peppers that were grown, but still had some of the 600 tomato plants. Within the first hour and half, Master Gardener's Treasurer Sue Haddix speculated that they had between 150 and 200 customers.
"We have been so busy. At a little after 10, there were people lined up outside," Haddix said.
The plants are grown by the Master Gardeners in a greenhouse at the Homestead Farm in Taylor County. The goal of the sale is to raise money for landscaping costs at Prickett's Fort, which is something the Master Gardeners of Marion County has been doing since at least 2003, while providing better prices than other greenhouses in the area, according to Master Gardener Jane Stalnaker. For example, herb plants were 25 cents and many other plants were under $1.
The Master Gardeners design all of the landscaping at Prickett's Fort. In the past, Stalnaker said members were spending hundreds of their own dollars to landscape at the fort.
Because the sale is for heirloom plants, they try to pick items that could've been grown at Prickett's Fort in the 1850's.
"They could have had some of the cucumbers they could have had the kale," Stalnaker said.
Stalnaker said one of the best parts of the plant sale is seeing people who attend every year.
"I love seeing the excitement in the community, people coming in and seeing people that come year after year. So, you know they've been here before when they bring their own containers to carry all of their plants," Stalnaker said.
Meadoe Richards, from WVU Extension and Haddix agreed with Stalnaker.
"Seeing the customers and some old friends in the community has been the coolest part," Richards said.
"It’s just nice seeing all the people come out and I think we’re starting to see some younger customers. Whereas, for a long time, younger ones weren’t interested in doing this kind of thing... Just to see people excited about growing. I guess because I enjoy it, I enjoy seeing other people interested in it," Haddix said.
The Annual Heirloom Plant Sale is held on the first Saturday every May.
Haddix said she's been telling customers who may have not been able to get the plants they wanted, since they sold out, to come earlier next year.
"I told everybody, since we didn’t have too much stuff left, to come next year at 10. Oh, but if they all do, they’ll have to park way down the road probably," Haddix said with a laugh.
Future WVU Extension and Master Gardeners events include a vermiculture class on May 27 at the Fairmont Community Garden, a tree walk at Prickett's Fort on June 9, a tree walk at Morris Park on June 19 and the Tomato Festival in August. For more information on these events, check out the Fairmont Community Garden Facebook Page, WVU Extension Service website or call WVU Extension at 304-367-2772.
