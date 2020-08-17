MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's baseball team was shut down near the end of its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still managed to have one of its biggest days ever last week.
That's when, for the first time in history, the Mountaineers had two former players hit major league home runs on the same night, with both Jedd Gyorko, now with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Ryan McBroom, playing for the Kansas City Royals, connecting.
It wound up being really a memorable week for Gyorko, a third baseman, who also was called on a night later to mop up a 12-2 loss to Minnesota from the pitcher's mound, throwing a scoreless inning of "relief."
It was not the first time Gyorko did so. He worked an inning and a third in two outings during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, and while he made no one forget Bob Gibson then or in his latest outing, his pitching record is better than a lot of real pitchers with a 3.86 ERA and more strikeouts than walks — one to none.
OK, he didn't ever top 80 on the radar gun, but somehow he threw hard enough to get his only strikeout in his second St. Louis appearance on a 68 mile-an-hour "changeup" to pinch hitter Phillip Ervin.
And when he walked off the mound that day in 2019 he asked for the ball.
"Heck yeah, I want that ball," Gyorko said at the time. "That's probably going to be the top of the list. Put that on top of everything."
And why would that be so important to him?
"I had a hard time getting high school kids out," Gyorko said, thinking back to his University High days in Morgantown. "So I think I found my calling."
But really the success Gyorko — and McBroom — have had, along with another number of recent WVU players, in major league baseball has given the Mountaineer program a huge lift in recruiting and in national prestige.
"That's the staple of a good, consistent program," WVU coach Randy Mazey said on Friday afternoon when asked the effect of having players get to the major leagues and perform well has on the success of a college team.
It was Gyorko who blazed the path.
"Jedd kind of led the way as far as showing a Mountaineer get to the big leagues and staying," Mazey said. "Obviously Jedd was here before we were but he's been the pride of Mountaineer baseball for a long time."
Gyorko was the best hitter the Mountaineers every produced before leaving after his junior year in 2010, three years before Mazey arrived on the scene. When he left he had the highest career batting average in the program of .404, ranked third in career hits with 281, was tied for the most career home runs with 35, and had the record for career extra-base hits with 113.
He went on to be a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres and play more games (814) and collect more hits (636) and more home runs (114, including 30 in the 2016 season with the Cardinals, than any other former Mountaineer in the big leagues.
After him David Carpenter came along, and then Mazey started sending players into the draft and the major league level. Six former WVU players were on big league rosters when they were at 60 players to start this virus shortened season — Gyorko, McBroom, Carpenter, Michael Grove, John Means, who was the opening day pitcher for the Orioles, and Toronto first-round draft pick from last year, Alek Manoah.
Mazey coached McBroom, Grove, Means and Manoah.
"That's a pretty good sign. We've only been here seven years. That's a pretty quick turnaround. That goes to show how the program has developed here," Mazey said.
Gyorko, though, was the door opener and been the poster boy for WVU baseball.
"He has so much pride," Mazey said. "The fact he grew up in Morgantown, played legion ball here, has his family ingrained in Morgantown, he's the perfect example of a local community guy making the big leagues and the entire area being proud. I know he's a big fan of our program."
The fact that he came back and got his degree this year, 10 years after leaving, showed how important WVU was in his life.
"There's a lot to be said about being a Mountaineer since birth, going to play in the big leagues and still being a Mountaineer," Mazey said.
McBroom's rise to success was different than Gyorko's in that he wasn't a high draft pick. In fact, as a junior he was drafted in the 36th round after hitting .268 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 59 games, but he decided not to sign.
It proved to be a wise decision, for his senior year he batted .341 with eight home runs and 49 RBIs and was a 15th round pick of the Blue Jays.
"Just because you're drafted in the late rounds as a junior doesn't mean it's your time to go," Mazey said. "Ryan and his family and I sat down and talked about it after he was drafted and felt another year of playing Big 12 baseball and having success and experience would really help him. Had he signed as a junior, I don't think he would have been as ready to perform in the minor leagues as he was as a senior.
"I think having come back as a senior really helped him get to the big leagues."
It wasn't a fast or easy journey.
He played six minor league seasons and had quite an itinerary that ran through Vancouver, Lansing, New Hampshire, Dunnedin, Mesa, Trenton, Culiacan, Mexico; Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Licey, Dominican Republic, before finally Kansas City. He did have minor league success, hitting .288 with 102 home runs in those six seasons.
He finally reached the big leagues last year and hit .293 in 23 games after being called up, and, so far in 14 games this year, he has hit .294 with his first three major league home runs.
Such success benefits Mazey and his program.
"That's always on the forefront of our conversations with recruits because a staple of your program is how you are developing players and how well are they doing when they leave your program," Mazey said. "You know, every kid we recruit wants to play major league baseball and wants to see living examples that if he does come to West Virginia he has a really good chance of getting to the big leagues."
