MORGANTOWN — Basketball's Da'Sean Butler and Tony Robertson, a pair of football fullbacks — Dick Leftridge and Ron Wolfley — and baseball's Jedd Gyorko headline the 30th West Virginia University's Sports Hall of Fame class, announced Saturday morning.
The 2020 class of 11 also includes gymnast Janae (Cox) Asbury, women's basketball player Janis Denise "JD" Drummonds, men's soccer coach John McGrath, rifle star John Rost, women's cross country and track and field runner Clara (Grandt) Santucci and baseball's Tom Shafer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no induction ceremony this fall, the class will be inducted along with the 2021 class during the 2021 season.
Here is a brief bio of each inductee:
Men's basketball
Da'Sean Butler
Newark, New Jersey, native who nearly single-handedly willed WVU to the 2010 NCAA Championships Final until seeing his college career end with a serious knee injury in a semifinal loss to Duke. In that senior season Butler had no fewer than six game-winning shots, including two against Georgetown and Cincinnati as the Mountaineers won the Big East Championship. Averaged 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the year while setting a school record for minutes played in a season, earning a spot as a finalist for the John Wooden and Naismith awards.
During his career Butler played in more winning games (107) than any other player finished third behind legends Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley in career points scored with 2,095. He was the 9th WVU first team All-American and, Big East Tournament MVP in 2010. He set WVU records in double figures scoring games with 108 and games played with 146 ... Finished his career with a 14.3 scorjng average and ranks in the top 10 in 3-point field goals, offensive rebounds, field goals made, free throws made .. Despite his knee injury, he was a second-round pick of the Miami Heat and played professionally in Europe and Asia.
Butler graduated from WVU in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies and is pursuing a master's degree in athletic coaching education. He is married to Megan Butler with thee children, Draelyn, Donovan and Melina. Lives in Morgantown and is the son of Ira and Korena Puryear.
Tony Robertson
Robertson played just two seasons at WVU but scored 1,026 points in that time before leaving for the NBA. He was amazingly consistent, averaging 18 points a game, 17.9 as a junior and 18.1 as a senior. His average is seventh in school history. Robertson started all 57 games of his career, shooting 49.4% from the field. His career high was 34 points against Richmond and in the same game had a career high 10 assists and he had a career high 12 rebounds against New Hampshire. He also had seven steals against Virginia Tech.
A Detroit native, Robertson came to WVU from Eastern Arizona Junior College, where he averaged 23 points a game as a sophomore and 21 as a freshman. He is married to Terri Helm-Robertson, who attended WVU from Rand, West Virginia, and is the son of the late Willie and Dorothy Robertson. He and his wife have two children, Toni and Xavier, and two grandchildren, Keith Jr. and Peyton.
Women's basketball
Janis Denise (JD) Drummonds
Like Robertson, Drummonds scored 1,000 points while playing just two seasons, 1980-81, finishing with 1,160 points in 62 games, averaging 187 points in her two seasons. This remains the highest career scoring average in WVU women's basketball history. Recorded 14 double doubles and 23 career 20-point games including four games of 30 or more points. Her 21.0 average in 1981 is the second highest in WVU history and when she scored 693 points that season it was the second most all-time in the program history. Her 300 field goals that season remain the school record.
Drummonds led WVU scoring in both her years and in assists and rebounds as a senior. The native of Hallandale, Fla., came to WVU from Broward Community College, where she was inducted in the school's Hall of Fame. Before junior college, she led Hallandale High to consecutive state titles in Florida in 1976 and 1977. After graduating from WVU and playing professionally in Tasmania, Australia, and running her own basketball camp, she returned to her high school and became coach, twice finishing state runner up and three times being named Broward County Coach of the Year.
She now coaches at Braddock High in Miami and recently retired from coaching after 32 years. Drummond has competed in the National Senior Games 50 & over 3-on-3 completion for four years. Drummonds has a daughter, Sadana Hughes.
Baseball
Jedd Gyorko
Gyorko arguably is the most honored baseball player ever at WVU. He earned 10 All-American designations during his career from 2008-10 and now is playing his eighth major league season with the Milwaukee Brewers. A middle infielder, he played 168 games, collected 281 hits while batting .404 for his career, finishing above .400 in two of his three seasons. He virtually rewrote the Mountaineer record book finishing with the highest career batting average of .404, the most extra base hits (113), tied for first in HR with 35. Was second in RBI with 178, runs scored with 207, doubles with 73, assists with 475 and total bases, 469.
As a junior, Gyorko hit .381 hitting 19 home runs to tie the school single season record while his 28 doubles tied his own record. He also hit one triple to give him a record 48 extra base hits. His senior year he won the Brookes Wallace Award, the first in WVU history to do so and was also a first-team All-American. Gyorko was the 59th player taken in the 2010 MLB draft, selected in the second round by the San Diego Padres. He finished sixth in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, led all MLB rookies in home runs (23), extra base hits (49), total bases (216), on base percentage (.301), slugging (.44) and OPS (745). Traded to the Cardinals in 2015, Gyorko became the first player in their history to start and hit a home run at all four infield positions. In 2016, he hit 30 home runs for St. Louis, hitting only 9 doubles to join Mark McGwire as the only players in baseball history to hit 30 or more homers and fewer than 10 doubles in a season. Gyorko was traded to the Dodgers in 2019 and signed as a free agent with Milwaukee. Earned his Regent Bachelor of Arts degree from WVU in May 2020. He and wife, Karley, have twin boys, Brody and Kadin, and a daughter Brooklyn. They live reside in Morgantown.
Tom Shafer
Tom Shafer was an All-American as a pitcher who doubled playing first base and the outfield from 1960-62. He also was a two-time All-Southern Conference first team selection. Out of Morgantown, Shafer, along with teammate Ed Tekavec, was the first Mountaineer to be selected as an All-American for baseball only. Shaffer pitched 20 straight scoreless innings, 27 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and 23 innings without walking a hitter. As a junior in 1961, he went 6-2 with ERA below 3.00 and was 9-2 with a sub 2.00 ERA as a senior in 1962. Upon graduating, he held the school record in ERA at 1.69. Shafer was named the Atlantic Coast Athlete of the Year by Coach and Athlete Magazine in 1962 and was signed by the New York Yankees, reaching Triple-A Toledo before his career was cut short by arm injuries.
Shafter graduate with honors from WVU in the College of Engineering and is credited as the person responsible for the interlocking baseball WV emblem that was used from 1962 to 2010. Shafer served as an artillery captain in the U.S. Army, began his career as an engineer but evolved into information systems, spending more than 20 years with Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin, retiring as a vice-president. He resides in Warrenton, Virginia, with his wife of more than 60 years, Roberta. They have a daughter, Suzanne, and grandchildren, Jack and Lily.
Football
Dick Leftridge
Leftridge could be referred to as the Jackie Robinson of WVU, being the first Black student-athlete to sign a grant-in-aid for a football scholarship at WVU in February 1962, and didn't disappoint, becoming one of the greatest fullbacks in school history while becoming the highest NFL draft pick ever from WVU being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the third overall pick of the 1966 draft. Unfortunately, he could not match his WVU success in the NFL and played only one year with the Steelers.
Leftridge, a native of Hinton, and Roger Alford broke the color barrier for WVU football and the Southern Conference in the 1963 season. Leftridge's talent was obvious from the start. After a year on the freshman team, in 1963 he became the team's leading rusher as a sophomore and as a junior helped lead WVU to the Liberty Bowl with 534 rushing yards. He rushed for 73 yards in the loss to Utah in the Liberty Bowl, the first indoor bowl played in the Atlantic City Convention Center and also had a big game against Pitt as WVU finished 7-4.
In his senior year the 6-2, 230-pound Leftridge teamed with Garrett Ford Jr. to create one of the top backfields in WVU history, Leftridge rushing for 774 yards with 9 TDs as WVU finished at 6-4. The two combined for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns, stats quite similar to the far more publicized Syracuse backfield of Floyd Little and Larry Csonka, which ran for 1,860 yards and 18 TDs. Leftridge's top game was a 160-yard effort against George Washington. He finished his career with 1,701 rushing yards and 21 TDs, was the first Black player ever to play for the South team in the North-South Shrine game.
Leftridge died Feb 27, 2004, just weeks shy of his 60th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and children Richard Jr., Jen and Jeffrey and seven grandchildren.
Ron Wolfley
Another fullback, Wolfley helped usher in the Don Nehlen era at WVU from 1981 to 1984, giving it the kind of physicality, he was looking for in his teams. With Wolfley at fullback, WVU had three straight 9-3 seasons and an 8-4 as a senior, playing in four straight bowl games and finishing in the Top 20 in all four years. Wolfley captained the 1984 team and led the Mountaineers in rushing with 425 yards on 127 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown in one of the school's greatest victories, beating Penn State.
As a junior, Wolfley was the team's second leading rusher with 485 yards and as a sophomore also was the second leading rusher with 366 yards. He is the seventh leading rusher among fullbacks in school history with 1,296 yards and 10 touchdowns. A native of Orchard Park, N.Y., Wolfley was a fourth-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985 and became a Pro Bowl player from 1986-89 while earning a reputation as a fearless special teams player. He also played with the Cleveland Browns and the St. Louis Rams, the only player to play both with the Cardinals and Rams in St. Louis.
Wolfley is the younger brother of former NFL offensive lineman Craig Wolfley, who played for the Steelers and Vikings, and the older brother of former Mountaineer offensive lineman Dale Wolfley. He was inducted into the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and hosts a morning, drive-time radio show in Phoenix, where he lives and works as a radio color analyst for the Arizona Cardinals. His wife, Stephanie, and he have two children, Svannah and Vedder.
Men's soccer
John McGrath
You think of men's soccer at WVU and you think of John McGrath, who coached 27 years from 1968 to 1995 and is the program's all-time top winner with 202 victories. McGrath led WVU to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including three straight (1971-73). His final record stood at 202-181-45 with 17 winning seasons. In 1981, his team came one goal short of reaching the national semifinals, then followed that up winning the Southern Conference title in 1992.
McGrath took over the Mountaineers in their ninth varsity season and coached six players who combined for nine All-America selection — Joe Okahkhu, Dennis Almeida, Manny Matos, Jack Cardosa, John Capon and Ashy Mabrouki. He also coached 17 all-region honorees. McGrath also served as a professor in the School of Physical Education and assisted in establishing WVU's Athletic Coaching Education program before retiring in 2004.
Originally from Bloomfield, N.J., he earned his bachelor's degree from Springfield College and his master's degree in physical education from Bemidji State. He is a member of the Bloomfield Athletic Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Carolyn, have two children, Cherylen Joan St. John and John Ryan McGrath and has three grandchildren —Grant St. John, Riley McGrath and Aiden McGrath.
Rifle
John Rost
Helped establish WVU's rifle program as the most dominant in the nation, becoming the school's first multiple national champion in the sport and seven-time All-American from 1979 to 1982. A native of Cincinnati, he became WVU's third rifle national champion when he won the 1981 NCAA air rifle event, repeating that title the next season. He also earned smallbore accolades in 1979 and both air rifle and smallbore honors in 1980, 1981 and 1982. WVU went 24-1 during his career and finished national runner up three times. Rost was a two-time captain and the team's most valuable shooter as a junior and senior.
Rost went on to represent the United States in the 10-meter air rifle event in the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, placing sixth, and traveled internationally with the U.S. Shooting team after college, giving up shooting after the Olympics to go into banking. A 1982 WVU graduate with a bachelor's degree in finance, he currently serves as senior vice president and head of commercial lending at LCNB National Bank. He has been married to wife, Linda, for 38 years and they have two married daughters.
Cross Country and track and field
Clara (Grandt) Santucci
Clara Grandt earned four All-American honors from 2005-10 and was the third female runner to earn three All-America honors in the three sports in the same season. Out of West Union, West Virginia, Grandt opened her senior season by earning her first All-American honor in cross country by finishing 13th in the 2009 NCAA championships. At the indoor Track and Field Championships, she finished 11trh in the 5,000-meter steeplechase to earn All-America honors in the 2010 NCAA Outdoor Championships she earned her fourth career All-America honor finishing fourth at 10,000 meters.
Grandt set the school record in the 10,000 meters in 2009 with a time of 33:16.96 and won the 2009 Big East Championship in the 5,000 meters in 16:07.55. In 2010, she won the Big East 10,000 meters in 33:31.80 and won the 10K in the NCAA Regionals. She wound up being a three-time All-Mid-Atlantic region selection and three-time All-Big East pick while being named 2009 Mid-Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year.
After leaving WVU with a bachelor's degree in exercise psychology and a master's in sport management, she was a three-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier, a member of the USA Half-Marathon Championship team, twice won the Pittsburgh Marathon (2014 and 2015), in 2014 becoming the first American to win that race since 2009. Grandt is pursuing a second master's degree from WVU in athletic and sport education while serving as a graduate assistant with the cross country and track teams. She also owns her own coaching business while running professionally. She is married to Jason Santucci.
Gymnastics
Janae (Cox) Asbury
Janae (Cox) Asbury came to WVU from Otisco, Indiana, and was a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier in gymnastics and first team All-American during her career from 2004 to 2007. She is the all-time WVU career leader in points earned with 3,070.65 and the only gymnast to pass 2,000 points. A tireless performer, she holds the program record for career all-around meets, competed at 50 and career meets competed with 55. Cox was WVU's second three-time NCAA individual qualifier and was second in school history with 556.8 points in the 2007 season. She led WVU to two EAGL Championships and won three EAGL individual championship — 2004 vault, 2005 all-around and 2005 balance beam. She holds the school record for all-around score with 39.675 on March 13, 2004.
In 2007 she was the EAGL Gymnast of the year and the Most Outstanding Senior Gymnast, while also being the 2004 EAGL Rookie of the Year. In the classroom, Cox was a 2007 ESPN CoSIDA Academic All-American third team selection and a four-time NACGC/W Scholastic All-American, Academic All-Eagle honoree and four-time Joseph Medrick Award honoree as the team's top all-around gymnast. After graduation, she returned to Indiana to teach and coach gymnastics for a club team, but she married Josh Asbury, a West Virginia native, in 2010 and moved to Morgantown to teach and serve as a volunteer assistant on the WVU gymnastics team. They now lives in Summerville with children Addison, Jeffery and Hadley.
