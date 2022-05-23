FAIRMONT — A variety of vendors and Fairmont community members gathered in downtown Fairmont for the first Hometown Market as live music filled the air.
Hometown Market kicked off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with "Dancing in the Street," which is hosted by Main Street Fairmont.
Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said there were nearly 40 vendors and four live music acts. Vendors were selling a variety of food, handmade goods and other local nonprofits had tables set up providing information.
"We have a great crowd, which creates a lot of traffic for downtown businesses," Swiger said.
Live music lasted the entirety of the market. Performers included the 16-piece orchestra Rhythm Brass and Sax Orchestra, a folk music band Thomas Batchelor Band, female vocalist Grace Campbell and Matt's Blues, who brought his red piano down Adams Street.
Vendors came from all around the area. For resin artist and jewelry maker Megan Brown, owner of The Pretty Pickle, she just likes to see the variety of local artisans.
"I don’t think people realize how many artists, makers and business owners there are in Fairmont and Marion County and this just goes to show you, the layout that we have here — the bakers, the makers and everybody — there’s a lot of talent here. So, I feel honored to be part of that," Brown said.
But for another vendor, local artist and potter, Carol Grimes from Clay Art by Carol Grimes, she enjoys the social aspect.
"The number of people that come means that I see people that I haven’t seen in a long time... It’s to sell, see and to support Fairmont," Grimes said.
Swiger thanked everyone for coming out and thanked some of Main Street Fairmont's sponsors, including WVU Medicine, who had a table set up.
Cherri Moore and Cari Morgan from WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical enter said they just like to support the community and celebrate the fact that they'll have been in Fairmont for almost two years in June.
"WVU Medicine is proud to be part of the community, not just health care providers," Morgan said.
Main Street Fairmont will host multipole events throughout the summer. The Friendly City 5K and Hometown Market will be held on June 11, the Friendly City Car Show and Hometown Market will be held on July 16 and the first Tomato Festival to be held in downtown Fairmont will be in tandem with Hometown Market on Aug. 20.
From more information or to register to be a Hometown Market vendor, visit Main Street Fairmont's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.