BRIDGEPORT — A North Central West Virginia hospital with one of the busiest emergency rooms in the Mountain State has found a way to expedite care for short-stay patients.
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center recently completed an eight-bed Observation Department for those patients who came in via the ER and need to be observed, but don't quite qualify to be admitted to a hospital floor. According to a press release, UHC has more than 50,000 patients visit its Emergency Department annually.
"A real dilemma for hospitals across the country has been how to treat patients that enter the ED but are not well enough for immediate discharge or sick enough to qualify for inpatient status,” UHC Vice President of Nursing Stephanie Smart said. "Research provides that observation departments help to shorten hospital length of stay, reducing overall health care costs, while improving health care outcomes.”
A regular hospital admission is for longer lengths of stay, usually three to five days; however, observation status patients have readily treatable conditions and can be quickly stabilized and then released from the hospital, often times within one to two days.
"With the opening of this department, UHC will be able to provide a more appropriate environment than that of the ED for patients requiring extended evaluation and care,” Observation Department Director Sharon Mitchell said. "These patients can be treated in a short hospital stay, while at the same time stabilizing their condition within the first 24 hours.”
Treatment conditions in observation may include, but not limited to dehydration due to vomiting, which requires IV fluids and anti-nausea medications. Another example is early diagnosis of simple, uncomplicated infections that require IV antibiotics. However, the most common condition treated is chest pain, not caused by a heart attack, but still requires an heart tracing such as an EKG, multiple laboratory studies and possibly a stress test procedure.
“Having observation patients in a dedicated department will allow UHC to increase inpatient bed availability and improve ED through put during peak times, as well as support patient satisfaction,” UHC President and CEO Dr. David F. Hess said. “An observation department will also help to shorten the length of stay for most patients and it will permit UHC to manage its patient load more efficiently.”
The department will be staffed by physicians, advance practice providers, and nurses. Patients will have the ability to have family members at their bedside during their stay. The Observation Department will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
