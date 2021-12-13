MORGANTOWN — Yes, Taz Sherman scored 27 points on Sunday afternoon as West Virginia beat Kent State, 63-50, before an announced crowd of 11,532 fans — about 4,000 or so of whom had to have been disguised as empty seats.
That sounds better than it was, and the reason is safe to say so is that it was Sherman's own words.
"This was a bad performance. I wasn't a big fan of my play today," he said. "The stats may say otherwise, but I wasn't a big fan of the way I played."
See, too often no one looks past points scored and Sherman is honest enough to admit that there was more needed, things he lacked.
Like the mysterious free throw virus that has attacked the Mountaineers, once again making just 13 of 24 in the game ... but especially Sherman.
Sherman went 7 for 13 from the line and was almost embarrassed by those results.
"They all felt good coming out of my hands. That's all you can hope for. I haven't missed that many free throws since I had that triple overtime game in junior college when I shot like 28 and missed six of them, which isn't bad. Missing 6 out of 12 or 13 like today, that's terrible. I'm typically around 85 percent for my career."
And then there were three turnovers.
"I got to take care of the ball more," he continued. "You complain about fouls all you want, but if you are going to carry yourself like a professional, you have to act like it. I can take care of the ball better."
It looked as though Sherman was trying to make too much happen early, when nothing was happening in a game that went to halftime with WVU leading 25-22.
Coach Bob Huggins disagreed with that, however.
"He was trying to get Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell into things," Huggins said of two of his big men who do need to be more a part of the offense.
Certainly, with 27 from Sherman and 19 from Sean McNeil, that's 46 of 63 points. WVU needs a third scorer and Huggins is holding out for Bridges to come around, but he remains timid when it comes to shooting the ball, taking only three shots in 19 minutes of playing time.
If he could hit some 3s and then operate down low, everyone agrees, WVU would be a more forcible offense to deal with.
"I think Jalen has been fine," Huggins said. "He's kept balls alive but has been hesitant to shoot for some reason. Isaiah is not hesitant at all, by the way. I repeatedly tell JB that we need him to shoot the ball. It can't just be Taz and Sean."
But they have no game on the inside.
"We are the worst team I have ever seen at missing one-footers," he said. "Nobody can make one. If you can't make a one-footter, maybe you shouldn't be able to make a free throw, either. That's 15 feet."
The Mountaineers are now 9-1 and they play at UAB on Saturday before playing Jarrod Calhoun and Youngstown State which leads into Big 12 play.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.