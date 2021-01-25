MORGANTOWN — They are back together now, this basketball team that is West Virginia University, a team that is just seven points from owning victories over the No. 1 and 4 teams in the country despite as much adversity as any team has faced this season.
This was a team built around the talents of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, two big men who dominate rebounding, only to have Tshiebwe opt to transfer to Kentucky in mid-season, forcing a complete change of basketball philosophy.
And while coach Bob Huggins was retooling, his locker room was invaded by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that interrupted the rebuilding process, practice and games for two weeks, leaving behind a rusty version of what was just beginning to take shape.
They came back on Saturday with enough defensive fire power to beat a ragged Kansas State team that languishes in the Big 12's basement, but had no time to enjoy that victory as at 9 p.m. Monday a No. 12/13 Texas Tech brings an 11-4 record into the Coliseum to face the No. 14/15 Mountaineers and their 10-4 record.
Like WVU, Texas Tech is coming off a gap in its season, having had two games postponed due to COVID-19, turning this into another crap shoot as to what will transpire in a season of uncertainties right from the start.
WVU's recency of action should be an advantage, as should be the home court, but while Bob Huggins would never admit it the rest of this regular season really is dedicated toward peaking the Mountaineer team toward first Big 12 Tournament play and then NCAA Tournament play.
There were hopes coming into the season that this was a potential Elite Eight, maybe Final Four team at West Virginia and despite the way it has played out, those hopes have not been abandoned.
Only the road map has changed.
What has become quite evident as Huggins has reshaped his team it is that two players who were seen as role players coming into the season are emerging as important cogs in what will be the final product and that is the two wing players, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Fairmont Senior High standout Jalen Bridges.
See, the key to keeping opponents from doubling down on Derek Culver inside isn't really the 3-point shooting of the guards — Miles "Deuce" McBride, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil — but instead, the offensive presence of Matthews and Bridges, both of whom offer athleticism to drive to the basket and make back cuts to set up dunks but also can hit outside shots.
Both showed what they can do against Kansas State and have, at moments, had flashes of their true potential but neither has yet put it all together consistently.
On Saturday, Bridges hit five of six field goals, including a three, for 12 points with a rebound and two steals while Matthews hit two of three shots, both dunks, with a couple of rebounds.
"Jalen Bridges made shots for us. He rebounded well. He made two really good back cuts," Huggins said.
He would have done more but because he was unable to work out during the break, he wasn't yet in game shape and had to ask out on occasion.
However, he feels once he gets that conditioning back, he'll be ready to roar through the stretch.
“I would say last year in practice, it was nothing compared to the actual speed of the game," Bridges said after the K-State game. "That was really the first thing I noticed this year in our game against South Dakota. I was kind of taken aback by the speed and physicality of the game because you’ll never really get that full experience in practice.
"I’ve just had to adapt and I feel like I’m starting to come along a little bit. I’m playing with confidence, my teammates trust me, I trust my teammates, and we’re just together out there,” Bridges said.
Because of the speed of the game early, Bridges found himself getting into foul trouble.
"I feel that now I’m a smarter defensive player," he said. "I really don’t want to be in foul trouble where I’m forced to sit, so I’ve really tightened up on defense, like my rotations. A lot of my fouls were because I was late on my rotation, so now I’m starting to fly around a little bit. It’s making me better, it’s making my team’s defense better, and it’s making it really hard for the opposing team to score.”
Matthews is the same on offense. For whatever reason, with McBride the main scorer, with Culver possessing the inside game, with Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil the outside threats, Matthews was hesitant to turn his offensive skills loose.
Now, with Tshiebwe gone and a four out, one in offense Matthews seems to be willing to be more a part of the offense, especially in attacking the basket and that can only help balance WVU's inside game with its outside game, especially if it draws attention from defenders who have been slipping off their man to double on Culver.
Against a physical, defensive minded team like Texas Tech, WVU will need to be getting its entire offense involved to reach its potential and score a victory that will bring on national recognition.
