MORGANTOWN — On Friday afternoon, all across West Virginia, they celebrated TGIF, a weekly celebration of the end of the work week.
On Saturday, all across West Virginia, they celebrated TGIO.
TGIO? What's that you say.
TGIO is Thank God It's Over, something that recently has become a twice-a-week rite, not of celebration, not of exuberation, but more of annhilation, for it comes late in West Virginia basketball games.
Never before, though, had it hit as it did on Saturday when the Mountaineers team bus left the arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, about three minutes before halftime and took the Mountaineers team with it.
What had been a 30-30 game with three minutes left in the half turned into a 36-30 halftime deficit as WVU missed its final six shots, then disappeared entirely, coming out to be bludgeoned and pummeled through a horror show of a second half that ended with an 81-58 defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
It seemed to be a perfect setup. As Bob Huggins told his team and the media "we had everything to play for, they had nothing to play for."
The NCAA has barred the Cowboys from post-season participation this year, which should sap the energy from them.
It didn't.
What's more, WVU was coming off a rare Big 12 victory this season and already owned a home victory over Oklahoma State, which made it feel all the more likely that WVU would finally get their first road Big 12 win of the year.
Instead, Oklahoma State "big-boyed" them, a term Bob Huggins has had to use far too often.
As the second half opened, West Viginia missed 5 of its first 6 shots. OSU made 3 of their first 5.
The lead shot up to 44-32 just like that, took only 4 minutes and 10 seconds and the basket that took it to 12 points came with an exclamation point. OSU was off and running on a fast break.
Taz Sherman, who had a difficult afternoon shooting the ball with 4 of 16 and just 1 of 10 from 3-point range, missed a shot and Tyreek Smith grabbed the rebound, flashed the ball to Bryce Williams, who drove it the length of the floor in near the basket.
As he drew what was laughingly called the WVU defense toward him, he made an off-balance, behind-his-back pass to Kalib Boone, who went high and slammed the ball through the basket.
The play stood above all others but really it had a lot in common with many for Oklahoma State had 12 points off six dunks during the game, five of them coming off alley-oop passes, the kind of thing you see in junior high where there's one 6-4 guy towering over a group of 5-9 teenagers.
"I don't know what we're supposed to do," Huggins said. "I don't know if we should flop. I don't know how you defend a guy who is just backing into you?"
And you are neither big enough, strong enough nor tough enough to keep him away from the rim.
Moussa Cisse is a 7-foot forward who they say weighs 225 pounds, perhaps standing on one foot. He came into the game averaging 6.3 points a game but against WVU he muscled his way to 18 and the only thing that stopped him from scoring more was the final buzzer.
So overwhelmed inside was WVU that as a team they were outrebounded 48 to 24.
That's two rebounds for every one WVU collected.
When that stat was brought up to guard Malik Curry, who was WVU's only second-half offensive threat and finished with 13 points, he stammered for a moment, then went silent, peeked at the stat sheet as if unbelieving the number.
"You said it was 48 to 24?" he finally asked, unbelieving. "Honestly, I have no comment about that ... honestly."
That was a fitting end to the interview.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.