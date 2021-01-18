MONONGAH — Every month, the Marion County Humane Society pays hundreds of dollars to cover vet bills.
From getting new animals spayed or neutered, to testing them for diseases and conditions, the bills rack up.
"It's not uncommon for us to spay and neuter up to 20 animals a month that are coming through here," said Frankie Spatafore, shelter manager at the Marion County Humane Society. "Right now, about every other dog that comes into our facility tests positive for Lyme disease, which is a 28-day treatment, which can be kind of costly. We have also had a few cats come in that have tested positive for feline leukemia or Feline infectious peritonitis."
According to Spatafore, the humane society gets a lot of community support throughout the entire year, but January has become one of its biggest fundraising months due to its Vet Bill Match Campaign. A number of different donors, including West Virginia Bankers Title LLC, Dora Grubb, Mountaineer Insurance Group, Ruth Martin and two other private investors, donations of up to $14,000 to the organizations are matched.
"The idea was that people would be more inclined to donate in the short period of time at the beginning to the end of the month if they knew that for every dollar they were donating, another dollar was being donated from someone else," Spatafore said. "If we are able to raise $14,000 during the month of January, we are guaranteed to be matched that for a total of $28,000. It's a good deal, and I think people feel more inclined to donate when they know the amount will be matched."
Susan Dempsey, a board member for the Marion County Humane Society, said this is the fifth year the campaign has been executed, after being founded by former board member Don Downs, and it has been successful each year. She said many people see photos of new animals on the organization's Facebook page, which she believes makes them want to donate to help cover medical bills.
"A lot of animals we get come to us with injuries," Dempsey said. "A lot of cats especially, they have upper respiratory infections, they have eye infections that go with it, a lot of times the eye has to be removed. Those are the type of expenses that really add up."
Just about every animal that is taken in by the Humane Society needs some for of medical care, Spatafore said, and some need extended treatment for injuries or disease.
"We have some dogs or cats too that come in and they're not horrible, they don't need surgery or any kind of giant fundraiser to afford their costs, but they're also not ready to go up for adoption," Spatafore said.
Dempsey said that while the organization does get a lot of community donations, the long treatment process for some animals adds up, which can place a strain on the Humane Society's budget. Having animals come in with broken limbs, infections or other injuries can be costly.
"All of those things add to the average cost of vetting an animal," Dempsey said. "Our vet bills are a little over $75,000."
Spatafore said would-be donors can send checks to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26555 with the subject line "Vet Bill Match," or drop one off at MVB Bank at 301 Virginia Ave. She said people can also donate via Paypal, or find more information on the Humane Society's Facebook page.
She said the money for the Vet Bill Match Campaign go only towards the organization's vet bills, which is important to keep all the animals happy and healthy during their stay at the Humane Society.
"This money goes directly to our medical bills, medications and surgeries," Spatafore said." Most of the time we are able to provide the regular care, the initial spay or neuter, the testing, the vaccinations, that kind of thing. There are definitely those cases that come in and end up racking up a decent vet bill."
